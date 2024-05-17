 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola’s next folding phone could be a game-changer

By
Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024) mockup.
Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024) render 91Mobiles

We’ve got some exciting news about Motorola’s next lineup of foldable Razr smartphones. If the news is accurate, it could be significant for anyone about to be in the market for a new folding phone.

According to 91Mobiles, the budget Razr 50 — likely to be called the Razr (2024) in the U.S. — is expected to feature a significantly larger cover screen this year. Rumor is that the Razr (2024) will feature a 3.63-inch panel on its exterior. By contrast, the Razr (2023) only has a 1.5-inch external display. In other words, this more affordable smartphone may incorporate the standout feature from last year’s more expensive Razr Plus. This could be a significant development if Motorola maintains the Razr’s price from last year, which is $699 (and often less thanks to frequent sales).

Recommended Videos

Also, 91Mobiles expects a 4-inch cover display on the upcoming Razr Plus (2024), which will be larger than the current model’s 3.6-inch display. An earlier rumor said the Razr Plus would keep a 3.6-inch display on the front.

Related

The Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) are expected to have 6.9-inch main displays, with the latter offering a better refresh rate.

Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024) mockup.
Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024) render 91Mobiles

The Razr (2024) is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13MP telephoto camera, plus a 4,200mAh battery. It should ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip with 8GB of RAM. Previous rumors suggest the Razr Plus (2024) will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with 12GB of RAM and an upgraded 4,000mAh battery with 45-watt charging support.  Other features could include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom, and improved water and dust resistance. It could launch in Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, Blue, and Green.

The new Razr phones will likely be announced in June and launch internationally first as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. They should then arrive in the U.S. as the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), respectively.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This new folding phone costs less than half the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max
ZTE Flip 5G color options.

Earlier this year, ZTE offshoot Nubia showed off a foldable phone, and expectedly, the biggest draw was its supposedly attractive asking price. As U.S. shoppers waited for the phone to hit retail shelves, ZTE launched it in Japan as the Libero Flip. Thankfully, the wait is finally over on this side of the Atlantic, as well.

Nubia's website has recently listed the Nubia Flip 5G for pr-eorder on its website. The best part is the asking price, which is only $500 for the base variant with a respectable 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You can bump the RAM to 12GB and double the storage capacity for an additional $200.

Read more
This one thing could make iOS 18 the best iPhone update in years
The Home Screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 is just a couple of months away. As with every WWDC, we’ll see what Apple has in store for the next generation of software across its hardware portfolio, including the iPhone with iOS 18.

Rumors have been swirling about iOS 18 and how it will be “one of the biggest updates yet.” We know some features like RCS support in Messages are definitely coming, with other whispers of big home screen customization changes and more.

Read more
Motorola’s new Android phone looks amazing, but there’s a catch
motorola edge 50 Pro rear shell.

Earlier today, Motorola introduced a new premium phone in the Edge series, and from the looks of it, this could be one of the most value-centric phones of 2024. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which flaunts a fresh design language, marked its arrival in the Indian market with a price tag of roughly $385. For a limited spell, it will be sold at approximately $335, which is nothing short of stunning.

At that asking price, you won’t find a phone in the U.S. market that can match the hardware prowess and the fine looks of Motorola’s latest phone. We are talking about sleek curved glass aesthetics, a metallic frame, and a vegan leather finish available in a beautiful lavender shade.

Read more