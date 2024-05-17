Motorola’s next folding phone could be a game-changer

We’ve got some exciting news about Motorola’s next lineup of foldable Razr smartphones. If the news is accurate, it could be significant for anyone about to be in the market for a new folding phone.

According to 91Mobiles, the budget Razr 50 — likely to be called the Razr (2024) in the U.S. — is expected to feature a significantly larger cover screen this year. Rumor is that the Razr (2024) will feature a 3.63-inch panel on its exterior. By contrast, the Razr (2023) only has a 1.5-inch external display. In other words, this more affordable smartphone may incorporate the standout feature from last year’s more expensive Razr Plus. This could be a significant development if Motorola maintains the Razr’s price from last year, which is $699 (and often less thanks to frequent sales).

Also, 91Mobiles expects a 4-inch cover display on the upcoming Razr Plus (2024), which will be larger than the current model’s 3.6-inch display. An earlier rumor said the Razr Plus would keep a 3.6-inch display on the front.

The Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) are expected to have 6.9-inch main displays, with the latter offering a better refresh rate.

The Razr (2024) is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13MP telephoto camera, plus a 4,200mAh battery. It should ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip with 8GB of RAM. Previous rumors suggest the Razr Plus (2024) will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with 12GB of RAM and an upgraded 4,000mAh battery with 45-watt charging support. Other features could include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom, and improved water and dust resistance. It could launch in Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, Blue, and Green.

The new Razr phones will likely be announced in June and launch internationally first as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. They should then arrive in the U.S. as the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024), respectively.

