Second-gen Razer Phone is in the works, company confirms

Apparently, the Razer Phone was popular enough for Razer to want to release a second one. The company has officially confirmed the existence of a follow-up to its 2017 original — though actual details about the new model have yet to be released.

Razer first confirmed that it was working on a second-generation Razer Phone in an earnings call. The news was first picked up by Android Authority.

“Razer is now focusing its resources into the development of the second-generation Razer Phone and accompanying software releases which will extend its software and services from PC into the mobile market,” the company said in the call.

The company may not have revealed anything else about the upcoming phone, but we can still speculate. Depending on when the new device is released, we can expect that it will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with at least 8GB of RAM, a high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. It may feature a slightly more modern design too. The last Razer Phone was specifically focused on gaming — and it’s likely the next one will be too.

It’s also possible that the second-generation Razer Phone will place a heavier emphasis on computing. Earlier this year, Razer teased Project Linda, a way to use your smartphone as the brains for a laptop. In Project Linda, the phone also acts as a trackpad — and we found that it was a pretty sleek implementation. Project Linda is just a concept for now — but it’s possible Razer is working on refining that concept and will release it to the public along with the new Razer Phone.

So when should we expect the new Razer Phone? Well, we’re not sure — but the first one was released in November 2017, so it’s possible and even likely that the second one could be released around a year later. IFA 2018 has come and gone, so Razer may hold its own event for the release of the new device.

We’ll have to wait and see what the Razer Phone 2 ends up looking like, but we’ll update this article as we learn more, so stay tuned.