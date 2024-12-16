Samsung’s phone repair service is getting a big upgrade in January

If you have a Samsung Galaxy device, then now would be a good time to consider getting Samsung Care+. Why? Because screen repairs will be free under Care+ for covered Galaxy devices beginning in January 2025, as spotted by 9to5Google. Of course, there’s a small catch.

But what is Samsung Care+? It’s basically just Apple Care, but for Samsung devices. So this extended coverage will apply to Samsung Galaxy phones (i.e. S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, etc.), tablets (i.e. Tab S10 Ultra), and even wearables, like smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra). For broken displays, though, you’d still pay a little bit of money even with Samsung Care+, though at a significant discount. Currently, the price for a cracked screen repair starts at $29.

Though it wasn’t a very pricey repair, Samsung is sweetening the deal with Care+ by adding “Zero Dollar Screen Repairs” starting in January. This new perk will be applicable to all existing and new subscribers, and will includes repairs that are mailed or walk-in visits at stores. Zero Dollar Screen Repairs will cover front screen and back glass, but will not apply for the folding displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

Recommended Videos

However, there’s a catch, and it’s an important one: Zero Dollar Screen Repairs is only included in the “Care+ with Theft and Loss” coverage plan, which (of course) is the most expensive tier.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This change was explained in an email sent to current Care+ subscribers.

“Effective January 15, 2025, Samsung and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will be introducing ZERO DOLLAR SCREEN REPAIRS. This coverage will apply to damages that impact the front screen and back glass only. In addition to Mail-In Repair and Walk-In Repair options, Care+ customers will continue to have the option of screen repair at their location of choice.

“Care+ customers with eligible plans will automatically be eligible for this coverage after January 15, 2025.”

Wondering how much the cost of Care+ is? It depends on what device you have. Though the price of coverage has increased recently, it also did add unlimited battery replacements, which seems like a fair trade-off.