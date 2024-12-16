 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s phone repair service is getting a big upgrade in January

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's color options Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you have a Samsung Galaxy device, then now would be a good time to consider getting Samsung Care+. Why? Because screen repairs will be free under Care+ for covered Galaxy devices beginning in January 2025, as spotted by 9to5Google. Of course, there’s a small catch.

But what is Samsung Care+? It’s basically just Apple Care, but for Samsung devices. So this extended coverage will apply to Samsung Galaxy phones (i.e. S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, etc.), tablets (i.e. Tab S10 Ultra), and even wearables, like smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra). For broken displays, though, you’d still pay a little bit of money even with Samsung Care+, though at a significant discount. Currently, the price for a cracked screen repair starts at $29.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus resting on a concrete slab, with the screen turned on and showing the home screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Though it wasn’t a very pricey repair, Samsung is sweetening the deal with Care+ by adding “Zero Dollar Screen Repairs” starting in January. This new perk will be applicable to all existing and new subscribers, and will includes repairs that are mailed or walk-in visits at stores. Zero Dollar Screen Repairs will cover front screen and back glass, but will not apply for the folding displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

Recommended Videos

However, there’s a catch, and it’s an important one: Zero Dollar Screen Repairs is only included in the “Care+ with Theft and Loss” coverage plan, which (of course) is the most expensive tier.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This change was explained in an email sent to current Care+ subscribers.

Related

“Effective January 15, 2025, Samsung and Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss will be introducing ZERO DOLLAR SCREEN REPAIRS. This coverage will apply to damages that impact the front screen and back glass only. In addition to Mail-In Repair and Walk-In Repair options, Care+ customers will continue to have the option of screen repair at their location of choice.

“Care+ customers with eligible plans will automatically be eligible for this coverage after January 15, 2025.”

Wondering how much the cost of Care+ is? It depends on what device you have. Though the price of coverage has increased recently, it also did add unlimited battery replacements, which seems like a fair trade-off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Bad news, Samsung fans. The Galaxy S25 series might get a price increase
The purple Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus resting against a white pole.

The Samsung Galaxy S25's rumored launch date is just over a month away, but leaks still pour in seemingly every day. Unfortunately, the latest bears bad news: a potential price hike. The Galaxy S25 price may rise by roughly 150,000 won (around $105 USD), according to The JoongAng newspaper. The South Korean Won (KRW) has weakened compared to the USD (and currently sits at around 1,432 won to 1 USD), which means higher costs for importing components, according to Yonhap News, a South Korean news site.

The average price of Samsung devices is lower in foreign markets compared to Korea, but a major change in the home market pricing will spill over into foreign pricing, too. The recent political turmoil in South Korea, paired with increased exchange rates, is apparently driving the potential increase. The Samsung Galaxy S24 launched at $800 for the base model. The potential price increase means the Galaxy S25 could start at $900 or higher. Following that trend, we could see a starting price of $1,000 for the Galaxy S25 Plus and $1,400 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S24 Ultra was already $100 more expensive than the previous generation.

Read more
This phone highlights what Google and Samsung need to fix with their cameras in 2025
Oppo Find X8 Pro laying flat on a table.

When companies release new smartphones, they usually call out a specific camera specification or two. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung calls out the 200-megapixel main camera as well as the 5x telephoto, while Apple focused on its 48MP Fusion camera, and Google made bold claims about the power of its 5x telephoto zoom.

However, dive deeper, and you’ll often find that these flashy cameras are paired with other lower-resolution sensors. For some companies, this isn’t a significant problem, and Google has proven that you can work wonders using AI and algorithms, even when the hardware doesn’t match up.

Read more
Future Samsung phones may steal this great Google Pixel feature
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with its screen turned on.

A lot has been said about the impressive capabilities of our phone cameras when it comes to capturing photos. However, they are also quite effective at recording videos. Unfortunately, unwanted background noise can often be captured when filming.

The Audio Magic Eraser is a valuable feature that leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate unwanted noise from recorded videos. While this tool is currently exclusive to Google Pixel 8 and later models, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it now looks like a similar tool could be coming to Samsung devices.

Read more