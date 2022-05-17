 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung is aiming even higher in foldables this year

Ayush Chourasia
By

Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of core components for its upcoming foldables. The company has two main foldable lineups the Fold and Flip. So it’s evident that components being produced are for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The South-Korean website TheElec revealed the information, further stating that the foldable phones will go into production in July.

Reports suggest that Samsung plans to produce 10 million units of the Flip and Fold series by the end of 2022. It is supposed that 70% of these could be Flip units while the rest may be Fold units. This is just a speculative number and the exact figures won’t be released until July. For reference, Z Flip 3 had a 65% of share whereas Z Fold 3 was 35% of the total Samsung foldables produced in 2020.

Camera viewfinder on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Samsung Display will also magnify its manufacturing capacity for foldable display modules. It is said that the company will expand from 7 to 10 production lines at its Vietnamese factory. With this expansion, Samsung hopes to manufacture 2 million display modules per month compared to the 1.4-1.5 million units produced.

The Foldable smartphone market is estimated to reach $29 billion in 2025. Thus, it makes sense for Samsung to ramp up production of its foldable phones. In 2021 sales of Samsung foldables increased four times over the preceding year. The company also revealed that Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 3 surpassed the total sale of Samsung foldables in 2020, within a month. Consumers are loving Samsung Foldables and there could be a bigger demand this year. As a result, Samsung has ramped up production to be on the safer side.

The company is expected to have a 15% profit margin which is lower than the flagship S series. This is likely to keep the pricing in reach for a bigger audience. We do not have a launch timeline for the upcoming Samsung foldables but they will likely appear in the month of August or September.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Apple customers may be impacted by new subscription rules

The display of the iPhone 13 as seen from an angle.

Apple is probably killing the Lightning port everywhere

A blue iPhone 12 sits next to a lightning charger.

Apple iPhone 15: Release date, leaks, price, and more

The iPhone's Dock shown on an iPhone 13 Pro.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Xbox Game Pass adds Vampire Survivors, Pac-Man, and more

Screenshot of a horde of monsters attacking in Vampire Survivors.

Design your own PS5 controller with this handy tool

A customized PS5 Reflex controller built using Scuf's builder tool.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best iPad Mini Deals: Save $90 on the portable tablet today

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

Save on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon today

Photo view on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Hisense announces its own Fire TV, starting at $530

Hisense U6H Fire TV.

Best washer and dryer deals for Memorial Day 2022

washer and dryer in laundry room