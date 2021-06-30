Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the summer if rumors are to be believed. New reports shared over the past month have painted a fairly detailed picture of what to expect from the most interesting new-generation smartphones to be released over the past couple of years.

The renders are courtesy of phone leaker Evan Blass, who has a reliable track record, and show off the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the rear camera of the Z Flip 3. A second render of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also published, with the phone paired to an S-Pen, adding credence to reports that Samsung would be shipping the Fold with the S-Pen this year. Another set of renders came from GizNext, with a detailed look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and a follow-up from 91Mobiles showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in more detail.

When it comes to the internals of these two phones, reports are varied, but a few things are consistent. Both are claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the same chip used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9. For the Galaxy Z Flip 3, some reports say it will have a 1.83-inch external display, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz main display, and up to 256GB of internal storage. Another report says Samsung may offer as much as 512GB of storage paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is expected to have a very usable 6.2-inch display on the front, with a 7.5-inch 120Hz QHD resolution display on the inside. It is said to have a 4,500 mAh battery, likely with fast charging from 25W as Samsung typically offers on its flagships, along with IP ratings for water and dust resistance, a first for Samsung’s foldables.

As for cameras, there are few specifics on the cameras other than what is visually apparent from the renders. Going off those, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would have a dual-camera system, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have as many as three cameras. It’s not clear what the exact specs of the individual cameras will be, but a wide-angle camera paired with an ultrawide is likely for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to have a 12-megapixel wide, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with Samsung’s first under-display camera, featuring a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Color-wise, the report from GizNext says the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship in dark green, light violet, beige, gray, black, pink, dark blue, and white, while 91Mobiles claims the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come in black, pink, and green, though Samsung is prone to launching region-specific color options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to launch together at a Samsung Unpacked event set to take place at the end of August. While the company has yet to officially announce the exact timing, new rumors from often-reliable technology pundit and device leaker Jon Prosser place this date at August 3. Additional reports claim that Samsung will price the new folding phones at around $1,600, or 20% less than their immediate predecessors.

