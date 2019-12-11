The new Samsung Galaxy S11 may launch on February 18 at an event in San Francisco, according to a well-known and usually reliable leaker, but that’s not the most interesting thing about this rumor. Apparently, in addition to the Galaxy S11, we may also see the arrival of Samsung’s second-generation folding smartphone too.

All this comes from a Twitter-based source who has consistently leaked Samsung-related news for some time, giving this rumor some weight. The February 18 date is described as tentative and therefore may change between now and then. Should the event take place on that day, it will be a few days before the Galaxy S10’s one-year anniversary. Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 on February 20, 2019.

It also used the same event to show off the Galaxy Fold for the first time, so it would be fitting for its next foldable smartphone to make an appearance at the Galaxy S11’s showcase event. The leak predicts the second foldable from Samsung will have a clamshell design, which matches several rumors, and could potentially see it compete with the new, folding Motorola Razr.

What can we expect from the Galaxy S11? There may be five different models, including a basic S11, an S11e, a Plus model, and then a pair of 5G versions too. One of the standout features may be a 108-megapixel camera, something we already know Samsung has been working on, plus a 5x telephoto zoom feature. At least one of the new phones is expected to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor.

However, like the Galaxy S10 event, the S11 may be overshadowed by a new foldable smartphone. Even if Samsung only shows a flashy video to introduce the phone, the buzz surrounding it will once again be immense. We’ve already seen a hint about the type of hinge Samsung may use for the clamshell folding phone and have also seen rumors the resulting device may cost around $1,000 — half that of the Galaxy Fold.

While the February 18 date for the S11 and folding phone event sounds reasonable, it is not final and has not been announced by Samsung. There is also a lot of time between now and then, and more than just the date could alter. Samsung faced plenty of challenges with the Galaxy Fold and will be keen not to show its next folding phone off until it is absolutely ready.

Editors' Recommendations