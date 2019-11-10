The Samsung Galaxy S11 will not be launched until February 2020, but cascades of leaks have been painting a picture of the smartphone, with the latest rumors focusing on its screen sizes and models.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass tweeted preliminary details for the Galaxy S11, claiming that the smartphone will come with three options for screen sizes. The smallest screen is either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display, on a model that is expected to be called the Galaxy S11e. The other two screen sizes are 6.7 inches and 6.9 inches, likely for the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+, respectively. In comparison, the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G only have 6.4-inch and 6.75-inch screens.

The Galaxy S11 lineup, however, will go beyond these three models, according to Blass. He said that the Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11 will be offered with LTE and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S11+ will only support LTE, for a total of five models. Blass added that all of them will feature curved-edge displays, dropping the traditional 5.8-inch flat display of the Galaxy S10e.

Blass’ new leaks for the Galaxy S11 follow a pair of rumors over the past week. Fellow tipster Ice Universe claimed that the device’s camera will jump to 108 megapixels, from just 12 megapixels on the Galaxy S10. Photos taken at 108 MP will allow cropping down without losing detail and will allow the smartphone to take videos at 6K resolution.

In a separate post, Ice Universe also claimed that the upcoming lineup will feature much larger batteries than its predecessors. The Galaxy S11e is rumored to pack a 4,000 mAh battery, which, if true, will represent a massive increase from the 3,100 mAh battery of the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S11+, meanwhile, is said to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The larger batteries, however, may not translate to more time in between charges, as features such as 5G support and the rumored increased refresh rate of as high as 120Hz will make the smartphones use up more juice.

The Galaxy S11 is rumored to be introduced on February 18, in advance of Mobile World Congress 2020. If this is true, Samsung fans will only have just over three months of waiting time for the official unveiling of the company’s new flagship smartphones.

