Does your Samsung Galaxy S22 have a bootlooping problem? You aren’t alone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is great, but many users have been plagued by bootloops for a year or more. If you’re finding yourself among that number — don’t worry, you aren’t alone — Samsung does offer a potential fix. A quick search of the r/SamsungGalaxy subreddit shows multiple posts reporting bootloops from the One UI 6.1 beta update and more posts from a year or more ago. This is far from an uncommon issue.

The primary fix for this problem is to send your phone to Samsung for a replacement motherboard, although this comes at a cost since the S22 series is no longer under warranty. However, another Reddit user — u/HenryTan — shared an update that Samsung will cover the cost of repairs. It might be a matter of luck, but u/HenryTan suggests emailing the Samsung CEO for a faster response. They also admitted that being a Samsung Care member could have influenced the decision.

Other posts on the r/GalaxyS22 subreddit show multiple complaints from a month ago, when One UI 6.1 was released, but there have been multiple posts per month for the last several months about the issue.

Other users have turned to less orthodox fixes. Before you go any further, please note that we do not recommend this method. It only offers a temporary solution and could result in more damage to your device.

Redditor u/Pleasant-Apartment84 said putting their Galaxy S22 into the freezer for 20 minutes fixed the bootloop problem, but that the phone immediately began looping once it heated up again. Since Samsung is replacing the motherboards, the freezer trick seems like an odd solution, as temperature would most likely apply to the battery. Fortunately, the freezer trick allowed u/Pleasant-Apartment84 to transfer their data before the phone began looping again, this time with an added green line on the screen.

The cause of the bootloop isn’t clear, and Samsung has yet to make a statement addressing the problem or the odd, if original, solution. If your phone is stuck in a bootloop, take it to a professional for repair. You might save a few dollars if the freezer trick works, or you could risk completely destroying your phone.