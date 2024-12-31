 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Does your Samsung Galaxy S22 have a bootlooping problem? You aren’t alone

By
Galaxy S22 Plus in green seen from the back.
Galaxy S22 Plus Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is great, but many users have been plagued by bootloops for a year or more. If you’re finding yourself among that number — don’t worry, you aren’t alone — Samsung does offer a potential fix. A quick search of the r/SamsungGalaxy subreddit shows multiple posts reporting bootloops from the One UI 6.1 beta update and more posts from a year or more ago. This is far from an uncommon issue.

The primary fix for this problem is to send your phone to Samsung for a replacement motherboard, although this comes at a cost since the S22 series is no longer under warranty. However, another Reddit user — u/HenryTan — shared an update that Samsung will cover the cost of repairs. It might be a matter of luck, but u/HenryTan suggests emailing the Samsung CEO for a faster response. They also admitted that being a Samsung Care member could have influenced the decision.

Recommended Videos

Other posts on the r/GalaxyS22 subreddit show multiple complaints from a month ago, when One UI 6.1 was released, but there have been multiple posts per month for the last several months about the issue.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Other users have turned to less orthodox fixes. Before you go any further, please note that we do not recommend this method. It only offers a temporary solution and could result in more damage to your device.

Dual Chrome open on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra held in hand in front of flower pots.
Tushar Mehta/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Redditor u/Pleasant-Apartment84 said putting their Galaxy S22 into the freezer for 20 minutes fixed the bootloop problem, but that the phone immediately began looping once it heated up again. Since Samsung is replacing the motherboards, the freezer trick seems like an odd solution, as temperature would most likely apply to the battery. Fortunately, the freezer trick allowed u/Pleasant-Apartment84 to transfer their data before the phone began looping again, this time with an added green line on the screen.

Related

The cause of the bootloop isn’t clear, and Samsung has yet to make a statement addressing the problem or the odd, if original, solution. If your phone is stuck in a bootloop, take it to a professional for repair. You might save a few dollars if the freezer trick works, or you could risk completely destroying your phone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
When can you preorder the Galaxy S25? A new report just leaked the date
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray laying on a wooden planter.

Next month, Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event to announce the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as a few other potential surprises. According to a new report, preorders for Samsung's newest phones might not go live until January 24 — two days after Galaxy Unpacked.

Preorders will also reportedly last until February 3, and anyone who preordered will receive their device on February 4, with the Galaxy S25 coming to the larger market on February 7, according to FNNews. The report also corroborates that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 22, something that has been consistently stated across a wide variety of sources.

Read more
It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 is getting a price increase
The back of the yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just around the corner. We expect it to be announced on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event that's expected to be happening that day, and a new leak further corroborates that information while adding in a few more tidbits we didn't know before.

Tipster Jukanlosreve shared the news on X, citing a "very reliable" source that confirmed the Galaxy S25 will officially be on sale in Korea (and presumably the U.S.) on February 7. In addition, the leaker says the Slim model will also be shown at the Unpacked event.

Read more
New renders provide a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S Pen stylus.

Samsung has taken steps in the past to handle leaks, but that hasn't slowed the flow of information this year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup barely has any secrets left given all the information we've seen emerge over the past several months, but now we have mostly clear renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the renders on X, and the images show the differences in design between the flagship devices. The Galaxy S25 Plus has corners with a more distinct curve, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has more angular corners.

Read more