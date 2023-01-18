 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch

Michael Allison
By

Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.

As with last year and the year before that, the base models are to be smaller and less full-featured than the Ultra models. Samsung is expected to equip the S23 with a 6.-1-inch display, the Plus with a 6.6-inch display, and the Ultra with a 6.8-inch display. All three are to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in Europe, supporting earlier reports that Samsung would be moving exclusively to Qualcomm for 2023. Samsung is also equipping these devices with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S23.
Render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 OnLeaks / Digit

The S23 and S23 Plus are to get 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the S23 Ultra is expected to get 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Samsung has often offered 1TB variants for its flagship models, but those were limited to select colors sold in its exclusive store. This is reportedly to change this year,  according to billbil-kun.

Related

As far as the cameras go, the report from WinFuture claims that they’re going to be more or less the same as last year, with a few subtle changes. The S23 and S23 Plus will keep the same 50MP main cameras as last year, as well as a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP zoom lens. The front camera is also expected to be the same 12MP as used last year.

1 of 2
Leaked spec sheets of Samsung's upcoming S23 and S23 Plus.
Billbil-kun
Leaked spec sheets of Samsung's upcoming S23 Ultra.
Billbil-kun

The S23 Ultra, though, is to get a larger 200MP main camera. Samsung has always positioned the Ultra as the true flagship of the line, and that’s not changing this year. The 200MP camera is expected to come with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP cameras for additional zoom capabilities. With a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging to keep it going on long hikes, the Ultra is set to be one of the heavy-hitting phones of 2023.

Though megapixels aren’t necessarily everything, they don’t hurt if used judiciously. Samsung’s cameras have been competitive with the best of Apple and Google for years to come. This year, the S23 will be competing with phones like Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro, both of which have been lauded for their imaging prowess and both of whom ship with high-resolution cameras for the first time. The hardware’s here, now all Samsung has to do is nail the software.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have wireless charging?
Samsung Galaxy A14 in hand.
I don’t want the Galaxy S24 Plus to die, but maybe it needs to
Galaxy S22 Plus in green seen from the back.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked returns February 1, with a long-awaited change
Event invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023.
5 things the iPhone has to change in 2023 before I ditch Android
iPhone 14 Pro with a black always-on screen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro just got big price cuts
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Strap a Fitbit to your wrist on the cheap with these deals — from $80
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.
How to bet and play on DraftKings
An iPhone 14 Pro, showing the DraftKings app in the App Store.
The best tablets in 2023: which should you buy?
person holding ipad pro
You shouldn’t need an accountant to buy a new fitness tracker
Fitbit Charge 3.
Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2023
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2023
Fios TV Package
Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2023
Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch