Anker’s newest chargers are a perfect pairing for the Galaxy S23

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Samsung is getting ready to drop its latest flagship smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S23 lineup. We expect the offerings to include the standard S23, the S23+, and  the superpowerful S23 Ultra. Rumor has it that the base S23 supports up to 25-watt wired charging, and the S23+ and S23 Ultra have 45W charging — and most likely don’t have a charger in the box. Thankfully, Anker has a solution with its 312 and 313 Ace chargers that support 25W and 45W charging speeds, respectively.

Let’s start with the Anker 312 Charger, which has a 25W output charging speed. This one is super small and compact, as it is 23% smaller than an original 25W USB-C charger. It even has a foldable design, making it convenient to take with you anywhere. The 25W high-speed charging can fully charge up a Galaxy S22 in about 1.5 hours, which is presumably the same time for a Galaxy S23.

Anker's new Ace 312 and 313 chargers
Anker

The Anker 313 Charger is a tad bigger than the 312, but it also provides faster charging with Ultra High Speed 45W output. Anker says this charger takes a Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra from zero to 100% in about an hour, and you’re likely looking at similar speeds for the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

And though the 313 is not quite as compact as the 312, it’s still 30% smaller than the original 45W USB-C charger and has a foldable design, making it another good option if you travel a lot. The 313 also utilizes GaN technology for higher energy efficiency and heat dissipation.

Both the 312 and 313 chargers have multipoint safety features, including short-circuit protection, high-voltage protection, and temperature control to help safeguard you and your devices when you need to charge and forget to unplug them after an extended period of time. They also use Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology, which delivers optimized charging for your connected devices.

Considering we don’t expect the Galaxy S23 to come with a charger in the box, you’re going to need to buy a charger anyway. Anker is one of the best brands out there for mobile power accessories — I personally have used its products for a number of my phones, tablets, and more. It’s a trusted brand for power accessories, and these new Ace chargers are a fine addition to its repertoire.

