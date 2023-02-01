The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a stunning AMOLED 2X edge-to-edge display with the latest Gorilla Glass, but if you really want to keep it looking pristine and add an extra layer of defense against drops and scratches, then it's worth adding a screen protector. After all, without protection for your screen, even the most durable cases for your Galaxy S23 are only fighting half the battle.
With so many options, finding the right screen protector for your Galaxy S23 can be a challenge. The best screen protectors should offer a high level of impact and scratch resistance without getting in the way of the vivid colors and deep blacks of the S23's display while also being reasonably affordable and comfortable to use while remaining smudge-free and easy to apply. We've rounded up some of the best picks available for the Galaxy S23 right now so you can ensure your new smartphone is protected from the start.
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
- Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector
- IQShield Matte Screen Protector
- Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- YMHML Privacy Screen Protector
- ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Best glass Galaxy S23 screen protector
- 9H hardness tempered glass
- 2.5D rounded edges for comfort
- Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings
- Lacks front camera protection
Supershieldz is one of the most popular screen protector brands, which isn't surprising as you're getting pretty great value in this three-pack of tempered glass protectors. The Supershieldz glass is not only easy to install but should you need to take it off, it removes without leaving any residue behind.
The 2.5D rounded edges provide a comfortable feel, which is an important touch with the edge-to-edge screen on the Galaxy S23, and the glass delivers 9H hardness to protect against scratches and drops with 99.99% HD clarity, so you'll barely know it's there. Plus, hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings also mean you won't need to worry about smudging from sweat or fingerprints.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
Best film Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Self-repairing technology eliminates scratches
- Thin and clear material that won't yellow
- Includes complete installation kit
- Doesn't offer as much drop protection as tempered glass
- Lacks front camera protection
As the name implies, ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield is all about delivering the best protection possible. Since the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 leaves it well-equipped to handle drops on some of the roughest surfaces, ArmorSuit has focused on providing excellent scratch protection in an ultra-thin and optically clear film.
However, the MilitaryShield doesn't just prevent scratches from getting through to your screen; its self-repairing technology means minor scratches won't remain in the film for long, either. Naturally, it's also coated to resist dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges. All of this combines to ensure that your display will keep on looking great. It also includes everything you need to install it with minimal fuss.
Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector
Best smudge-free Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Easy to apply
- Smudge-free
- Tested to work with the fingerprint sensor
- Polymer TPU film isn't as tough as tempered glass
Case-Mate may be best known for its extensive lineup of smartphone cases, but it also offers screen protectors. The FlexiShield is a durable polymer film protector that provides shatter protection and scratch resistance without compromising on the sharpness of the Galaxy S23's AMOLED display.
It won't affect touch sensitivity, and it's been specifically tested to work with Samsung's ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.
IQShield Matte Screen Protector
Best anti-glare Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Reduces glare for better visibility in bright light
- Anti-bubble film is easy to apply
- Protects against scratches
- Limited front camera protection
- Not as tough as tempered glass protectors
The Galaxy S23 has one of the brightest displays you can get in a smartphone, designed to peak at up to 1,750 nits on a sunny day. However, that may not do you much good if there's too much glare to see what's on your screen. That's where IQShield's matte screen protector comes to the rescue, with an anti-glare design that will let you easily see your S23 on even the brightest days.
It doesn't stop there; this durable military-grade film also protects against scratches, scrapes, and smudges, plus an anti-bubble design that makes it easy to install.
Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Best value Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Made from Japan Glass with 9H hardness
- Great clarity and touch accuracy
- Three-pack offers great value
- Limited protection for the front camera
The Mr.Shield three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers impressive value, with 9H hardness ballistic Japan Glass for maximum strength against impacts and scratches. However, even with this level of toughness, the screen protector still delivers 99.99% HD clarity and a high degree of touch responsiveness.
2.5D rounded corners mean it won't feel rough around the edges, and the oleophobic coating will prevent fingerprints from sticking around for long.
YMHML Privacy Screen Protector
Best privacy Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Privacy feature hides sensitive information
- Supports fingerprint sensor
- Includes lens protector
- Screen is more difficult to view from an angle
If you're concerned about shielding your personal information from prying eyes in public spaces, you may consider this YMHML privacy screen protector.
In addition to offering the normal tempered glass protection against drops and scratches, this screen protector includes a filter that ensures your screen is only visible to the person looking directly at it from the front, so you won't need to worry about a person sitting beside you seeing any sensitive info. Unlike many privacy screen protectors, this one still provides 99% clarity — as long as you're looking straight at it, and it won't get in the way of the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S23.
ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Best durable Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Offers protection for the rear camera lenses
- Advanced 10H high alumina tempered glass
- Includes alignment frame
- Doesn't protect the front camera
Even if you prefer to go without a case on your Galaxy S23, it's still a good idea to make sure the cameras are protected. That's even more true now that Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy S23 with three protruding lenses rather than a single camera bump.
Fortunately, iVoler's tempered glass screen protector kit offers coverage for both sides. You get three tempered glass screen protectors for the front of your device, plus a set of "Night Circle" film that protects your lenses and reduces glare and lens flare. The package also includes an alignment frame that makes the front screen protector easier to install than ever.
PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Best hygienic Galaxy S23 screen protector
- Oleophobic anti-bacterial coating
- Compatible with fingerprint sensor
- Includes aligner kit
- Limited protection for the front camera
The PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid tempered glass screen protector takes things to another level, protecting your Galaxy S23 from scratches and impacts while also protecting you from invisible germs that may be living on your screen.
The chemically reinforced glass features an oleophobic anti-bacterial coating that's ISO 22196 and JIS Z 2801 certified to inhibit the growth of microorganisms or even kill them outright. It's also been carefully designed so that it won't interfere with the touch sensitivity of the S23's on-screen fingerprint sensor, and an included aligner kit makes it easy to install.
Those are our current picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors. We expect many more will be available soon, so don't be surprised if you find more options here the next time you visit.
Have a different S23 model? See our roundups for the best Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors and best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors.
