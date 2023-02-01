Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a stunning AMOLED 2X edge-to-edge display with the latest Gorilla Glass, but if you really want to keep it looking pristine and add an extra layer of defense against drops and scratches, then it's worth adding a screen protector. After all, without protection for your screen, even the most durable cases for your Galaxy S23 are only fighting half the battle.

With so many options, finding the right screen protector for your Galaxy S23 can be a challenge. The best screen protectors should offer a high level of impact and scratch resistance without getting in the way of the vivid colors and deep blacks of the S23's display while also being reasonably affordable and comfortable to use while remaining smudge-free and easy to apply. We've rounded up some of the best picks available for the Galaxy S23 right now so you can ensure your new smartphone is protected from the start.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best glass Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

2.5D rounded edges for comfort

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings Cons Lacks front camera protection

Supershieldz is one of the most popular screen protector brands, which isn't surprising as you're getting pretty great value in this three-pack of tempered glass protectors. The Supershieldz glass is not only easy to install but should you need to take it off, it removes without leaving any residue behind.

The 2.5D rounded edges provide a comfortable feel, which is an important touch with the edge-to-edge screen on the Galaxy S23, and the glass delivers 9H hardness to protect against scratches and drops with 99.99% HD clarity, so you'll barely know it's there. Plus, hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings also mean you won't need to worry about smudging from sweat or fingerprints.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Best glass Galaxy S23 screen protector

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Best film Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Self-repairing technology eliminates scratches

Thin and clear material that won't yellow

Includes complete installation kit Cons Doesn't offer as much drop protection as tempered glass

Lacks front camera protection

As the name implies, ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield is all about delivering the best protection possible. Since the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 leaves it well-equipped to handle drops on some of the roughest surfaces, ArmorSuit has focused on providing excellent scratch protection in an ultra-thin and optically clear film.

However, the MilitaryShield doesn't just prevent scratches from getting through to your screen; its self-repairing technology means minor scratches won't remain in the film for long, either. Naturally, it's also coated to resist dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges. All of this combines to ensure that your display will keep on looking great. It also includes everything you need to install it with minimal fuss.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector Best film Galaxy S23 screen protector

Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector

Best smudge-free Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Easy to apply

Smudge-free

Tested to work with the fingerprint sensor Cons Polymer TPU film isn't as tough as tempered glass

Case-Mate may be best known for its extensive lineup of smartphone cases, but it also offers screen protectors. The FlexiShield is a durable polymer film protector that provides shatter protection and scratch resistance without compromising on the sharpness of the Galaxy S23's AMOLED display.

It won't affect touch sensitivity, and it's been specifically tested to work with Samsung's ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.

Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector Best smudge-free Galaxy S23 screen protector

IQShield Matte Screen Protector

Best anti-glare Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Reduces glare for better visibility in bright light

Anti-bubble film is easy to apply

Protects against scratches Cons Limited front camera protection

Not as tough as tempered glass protectors

The Galaxy S23 has one of the brightest displays you can get in a smartphone, designed to peak at up to 1,750 nits on a sunny day. However, that may not do you much good if there's too much glare to see what's on your screen. That's where IQShield's matte screen protector comes to the rescue, with an anti-glare design that will let you easily see your S23 on even the brightest days.

It doesn't stop there; this durable military-grade film also protects against scratches, scrapes, and smudges, plus an anti-bubble design that makes it easy to install.

IQShield Matte Screen Protector Best anti-glare Galaxy S23 screen protector

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best value Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Made from Japan Glass with 9H hardness

Great clarity and touch accuracy

Three-pack offers great value Cons Limited protection for the front camera

The Mr.Shield three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers impressive value, with 9H hardness ballistic Japan Glass for maximum strength against impacts and scratches. However, even with this level of toughness, the screen protector still delivers 99.99% HD clarity and a high degree of touch responsiveness.

2.5D rounded corners mean it won't feel rough around the edges, and the oleophobic coating will prevent fingerprints from sticking around for long.

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector Best value Galaxy S23 screen protector

YMHML Privacy Screen Protector

Best privacy Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Privacy feature hides sensitive information

Supports fingerprint sensor

Includes lens protector Cons Screen is more difficult to view from an angle

If you're concerned about shielding your personal information from prying eyes in public spaces, you may consider this YMHML privacy screen protector.

In addition to offering the normal tempered glass protection against drops and scratches, this screen protector includes a filter that ensures your screen is only visible to the person looking directly at it from the front, so you won't need to worry about a person sitting beside you seeing any sensitive info. Unlike many privacy screen protectors, this one still provides 99% clarity — as long as you're looking straight at it, and it won't get in the way of the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S23.

YMHML Privacy Screen Protector Best privacy Galaxy S23 screen protector

ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best durable Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Offers protection for the rear camera lenses

Advanced 10H high alumina tempered glass

Includes alignment frame Cons Doesn't protect the front camera

Even if you prefer to go without a case on your Galaxy S23, it's still a good idea to make sure the cameras are protected. That's even more true now that Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy S23 with three protruding lenses rather than a single camera bump.

Fortunately, iVoler's tempered glass screen protector kit offers coverage for both sides. You get three tempered glass screen protectors for the front of your device, plus a set of "Night Circle" film that protects your lenses and reduces glare and lens flare. The package also includes an alignment frame that makes the front screen protector easier to install than ever.

ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector Best durable Galaxy S23 screen protector

PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best hygienic Galaxy S23 screen protector

Pros Oleophobic anti-bacterial coating

Compatible with fingerprint sensor

Includes aligner kit Cons Limited protection for the front camera

The PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid tempered glass screen protector takes things to another level, protecting your Galaxy S23 from scratches and impacts while also protecting you from invisible germs that may be living on your screen.

The chemically reinforced glass features an oleophobic anti-bacterial coating that's ISO 22196 and JIS Z 2801 certified to inhibit the growth of microorganisms or even kill them outright. It's also been carefully designed so that it won't interfere with the touch sensitivity of the S23's on-screen fingerprint sensor, and an included aligner kit makes it easy to install.

PanzerGlass Matrix Hybrid Tempered Glass Screen Protector Best hygienic Galaxy S23 screen protector

Those are our current picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors. We expect many more will be available soon, so don't be surprised if you find more options here the next time you visit.

Have a different S23 model? See our roundups for the best Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors and best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations