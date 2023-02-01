 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors: 7 great choices

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has officially launched, fans of Samsung's flagship smartphones are looking to get their hands on it. While it's all well and good to buy the phone itself, plenty of accessories are needed to go with it — such as screen protectors.

No one likes having to make additional purchases, especially after spending over $1,000 on a phone, but investing in a good screen protector will keep your screen safe from chips, smashes, and any other possible danger that can otherwise make for a pricey repair. Here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 Plus you can buy right now!

Best glass Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best privacy Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best full coverage Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best clean Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best case-friendly Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best durable Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
Best premium Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector
best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors mr shield

Mr.Shield [3-Pack] Designed For Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Best glass Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Only 0.3mm thick
  • Made from 9H tempered glass
  • Curved edges
Cons
  • May interfere with the fingerprint sensor

Mr. Shield tempered glass screen protectors are some of the best on the market, thanks to how thin they are, making it seem almost as if it isn't there at all. Additionally, the rounded edges of the glass make for a very comfortable user experience, completely getting rid of the times when your fingers swipe against the sharp edges found on other screen protectors.

The only downside is that some users may experience issues with their fingerprint scanners, which can be remedied by changing the scanner's settings.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors milomdoi

Milomdoi for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Best privacy Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Increased screen privacy
  • Camera lens protectors
  • Made from 9H tempered glass
Cons
  • Can alter light color

With how much sensitive information is kept on smartphones, many people are looking to keep their screens private from the wandering eyes of people nearby them. Luckily, the Milodmdoi Privacy Screen Protectors do just that.

The tempered glass protector is tinted so that you'll be able to clearly see your screen when viewing it head-on, but at a 25-degree angle or more, the screen is unreadable. The only downside is that your screen's color is slightly different because of the darker tint. It's certainly noticeable, but not something that should largely impact your experience with your smartphone.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors armorsuit

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

Best full coverage Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Self-healing
  • Anti-yellowing
  • Full phone protection
  • Lifetime warranty
Cons
  • Doesn't work with cases when using full phone protection
  • Not as strong as tempered glass

Film screen protectors are something of a gamble because they aren't as strong as tempered glass protectors, but on the other hand, they can be a lot more comfortable and long-lasting thanks to their lack of sharp edges and self-healing properties. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector can cover your entire S23 Plus because it is a film protector, making it a solid choice for those who are worried about more than just their phone's display.

That said, when using the full body coverage, you won't be able to use a case, so there's a give-and-take to it. Luckily, if you don't like the full-body coverage, you can simply peel off the different gel layers while still keeping the screen layer on, which is compatible with most cases.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors supershieldz

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best clean Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Scratch resistant
  • Rounded edges
  • Hydrophobic and olephobic
  • 3-pack
Cons
  • Camera cutout may snag

Samsung's flagship smartphones are incredibly durable thanks to their high protection ratings against water, meaning that, more than ever before, Galaxy owners are comfortable bringing their phones with them poolside.

If the phone were to take a dip with a Supershieldz screen protector on, there would be no worries about any lasting water damage to the screen or its protector — thanks to Supershieldz's hydrophobic and oleophobic design. This feature protects the screen against water stains, skin oil damage, and other unfavorable liquid markings.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors lk protector

LK 2-Pack Screen Protector

Best case-friendly Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Easy-to-use screen applicator
  • Compatible with cases
  • Compatible with the fingerprint sensor
Cons
  • Camera lens protectors aren't case-compatible
  • Coverage isn't edge-to-edge

A screen protector's compatibility with cases is hugely important to many buyers. The LK Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors are made to leave a little extra room so that they can be compatible with cases that reach around the edge of the phone's display.

Obviously, edge-to-edge protection is desirable for maximum strength; however, if you're picking up an LK protector with a case already in mind, it can be just the thing you need to ensure your phone screen's safety. Unfortunately, the camera protector that comes with it won't work with every case, but that's often to be expected with lens protectors.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors hokwep protector

Hokwep Screen Protector

Best durable Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • No front-facing camera cutout
  • Rear camera lens protector
  • 99.9 percent light transmittance
Cons
  • No front-facing camera cutout

The in-display "hole punch" camera design on Samsung phones has been a topic of conversation for as long as they've been around. Screen protector manufacturers tend to fit into one of two camps when it comes to the hole-punch design: either covering it to maintain structural integrity and prevent an additional edge snag, or cutting out a section of the glass to leave it uncovered. There are pros and cons to both, as examples by the Hokwep S23 Plus screen protector.

On one hand, the fact that the glass sits completely unbroken across the entire display gives it a lot of strength, but on the other, covering the camera can lead to unwanted debris caught between the lens and the protector, issues with color distortion, and more frequent fingerprint smudging. It's a solid screen protector, especially for being under $20, but it's important to know the give and take of the full edge-to-edge front-facing camera coverage.

best samsung galaxy s23 plus screen protectors esr preotector

Galaxy S23 Plus Tempered-Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protectors Bundle

Best premium Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Full screen coverage
  • Camera lens protectors
  • Alignment and removal kit included
Cons
  • Front-facing camera is covered
  • High price

The ESR Galaxy S23 Plus screen protector covers the entirety of the phone's display which, as noted in the entry for the Hokwep protector, can be something of a mixed bag for people. If you're okay with the drawbacks of covering the front-facing camera with the screen and looking for quality, the ESR is an excellent choice.

Its glass is designed to support full use of the S23 Plus's fingerprint sensor and is compatible with most phone cases. It is on the pricier side of things, but it's a solid pick for anyone looking for a reliable screen protector.

There you have it! Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors. We expect more to be released soon, so check back often to see what other picks make our list.

Have a different version of the S23? See our picks for the best Galaxy S23 screen protectors and best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors, too!

