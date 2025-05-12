Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Slim or XL?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: design Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: display Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: performance Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: battery and charging Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: cameras Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: software and updates Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: price and availability Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the first new Edge-branded Samsung phone since the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, and Samsung hasn’t brought that premium branding back lightly. The S25 Edge is one of the slimmest big phones we’ver ever seen, with an S25 Plus-rivaling 6.7-inch display, but a thickness of just 5.9mm — a whole 2mm slimmer than most other flagships. And that slimline approach doesn’t mean Samsung has sacrificed power, as the S25 Edge also comes with a top-tier Snapdragon processor, 200-megapixel camera, and a stunning design.

But can a phone this slim really compete? Chief amongst concerns for this new phone is its battery capacity. Can a slim phone really have the lifespan to match other large flagship phones in its price bracket? We’ve compared it to the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, one of the most powerful and large phones that’s capable of going toe-to-toe with Samsung’s latest. Which one came out on top? You’ll have to read on to find out.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Size 159 x 76 x 5.9 mm (6.26 x 2.99 x 0.23 inches) 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches) Weight 163 grams (5.75 ounces) 221 grams (7.80 ounces) Screen size 6.7-inch AMOLED (120Hz) 6.8-inch LTPO OLED (120Hz) Screen resolution 3120 x 1440 resolution at 513 pixels per inch 2992 x 1344 resolution at 486 pixels per inch Operating system Android 15 under One UI 7 Android 15 Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-pay services Google Pay, Samsung Pay Google Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Google Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB Cameras Rear: 200-megapixel primary, 12MP ultrawide Front: 12MP Rear: 50MP primary, 48MP telephoto zoom, 48MP ultrawide Front: 42MP Video Rear: 8K at up to 30 fps, 4K at up to 120 fps, and 1080p at up to 240 fps Front: 4K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 60 fps Rear: 8K at up to 30 fps, 4K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 240 fps Front: 4K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 60 fps Bluetooth Yes, Bluetooth 5.3 Yes, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C USB-C Biometrics Yes, under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Yes, under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Water resistance IP68 IP68 Battery 3,900mAh 25W fast charging 5,060mAh 37W fast charging 23W Pixel Stand wireless charging 12W wireless charging App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support 5G 5G Colors Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblac Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian Price Starts from 1,099 British pounds From $1,100 Available from Samsung Google, Amazon, Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: design

Design has long been a category that’s hard to judge, because so much of it is subjective — and that’s never been more true than right here. The Galaxy S25 Edge’s big selling point is its slim build, and it’s difficult to avoid the Ozempic-taking elephant in the room. The S25 Edge measures a staggeringly thin 5.9mm. That’s not as slim as Tecno’s Spark Slim concept phone, but it’s still far thinner than Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even smaller phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25. That small build may seem like a gimmick, but after hands-on time with the phone, it’s clear it isn’t. The thin build and very low weight means it’s easy to hold in your hand, even when you consider this is a comparatively large phone. That makes a big difference when you’re holding and carrying a phone.

And light and svelte isn’t something you can say about the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. This massive phone is the biggest and most powerful in Google’s standard flagship range, and it’s a whole two ounces heavier than the Edge. That makes a huge difference, especially with the additional difference in thickness. The S25 Edge does feel great to hold, and it makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL feel as big as it is.

These two phones are gorgeous, with very distinct designs, and we like both of them. While this is still going to come down to your personal preferences for phones, it would feel churlish not to award this to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, since that’s the entire point of the smartphone.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: display

Samsung and Google have some of the finest panels in the business, so it’s no surprise these are both incredible looking displays. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display running a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3120 x 1440 resolution. That results in a pinpoint and crisp 513 pixels per inch (ppi), and is likely to be one of the best in the business. Surprisingly, it has the Pixel 9 Pro XL beat, as Google’s 6.8-inch screen has a lower ppi of 486 and a 2992 x 1344 resolution. Realistically, you’re not likely to honestly notice a difference between the two unless you’re comparing the two close-up, as it’s close enough to be basically the same.

As they’re both OLED panels, both have deep inky blacks and vibrant colors, and the 120Hz refresh rates mean both are fantastically smooth and swift feeling when used. These are two excellent displays, as you should expect from Google and Samsung. Where does that leave our comparison? The S25 Edge is technically the sharper of the two, so we’re giving it to Samsung.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: performance

These are both flagship phones, so you’re getting oodles of power either way. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite running the show, while Google continues to rely on its own silicon with the Tensor G4. Both are powerful, and you shouldn’t expect to see any big gulfs in performance between the two of them. You can expect the Samsung phone to be the cooler of the two — not only does the Tensor G4 still have heating issues when running games, but the S25 Edge uses a “Thermal Interface Material” (TIM) to keep its internal temperature under check while gaming. If gaming is important to you, then the S25 Edge is likely to be the better of the two in terms of temperature management.

Outside of that, we won’t know more about how the S25 Edge holds up until we’ve had more time with it. For now, we’re going to give the Samsung phone the benefit of the doubt because of its advanced cooling system, but we’ll be sure to revisit this after our review period.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: battery and charging

This one is probably the trickiest one for the S25 Edge to compete in, as it’s plainly going to struggle where battery life is concerned. Getting that sort of slimline style comes with some compromises, and while we don’t know for sure, it’s likely the battery will be that. The Edge has a 3,900mAh battery, which is pretty big — for 2018, that is. Most flagship phones today are pushing or exceeding 5,000mAh, and are (in most cases) still only managing a day-and-a-bit on a single charge. For a large phone like the S25 Edge, 3,900mAh does not seem as if it will cut the mustard. We’ll have to wait until we’ve had time with it to confirm, but it seems as if this will be the phone’s weak point. On the flip side, the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 5,060mAh cell is capable of lasting around a day-and-a-half on a single charge, which is a solid innings for such a large smartphone.

What about charging? After all, we hated how slow Google’s 37W wired charging is. Unfortunately, Samsung is one of the few manufacturers willing to challenge Google in delivering underpowered chargers, as the S25 Edge caps out at just 25W. That’s pretty terrible in a world where OnePlus is delivering 80W wired charging, and it means Google gets this round in a slam dunk.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: cameras

The S25 Edge stands alone in the S25 stable with its measly dual camera system, but in its defense, there’s at least one beefy lens in there. The main lens is a 200-megapixel monster, and we’re excited to see what it can pull off. The second lens, though, is probably the same disappointing 12MP ultrawide lens we saw in the S25 Plus, and it’s not bad, it’s just nothing to write home about. This does hamper the camera a bit, as it feels weirdly lopsided towards the enormous main lens.

It’s up against a beast as well, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is packing a 50MP primary lens, 48MP telephoto zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. That extra lens and larger megapixel counts are likely to make a difference, as the Pixel 9 pro XL is a fabulous snapper, and is easily one of the best camera phones you can buy. It’s fantastic, and little else needs to be said.

We’re yet to put the S25 Edge through its paces, and the 200MP main camera may well be a stunner, but for the moment, we’re giving Google’s proven dominance the win.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL



Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: software and updates

Both of these phones run Android 15, but in very different flavors. While the Pixel 9 Pro XL runs close to stock Android, the Edge runs One UI, Samsung’s Android skin. Both are excellent and have their merits, and the days when manufacturers skins were simply worse have been and gone — neither should be a reason to buy or not buy either phone.

In terms of AI, you’ve got similar features for either phone. Both have a Magic Editor feature, and Audio Erasers for videos, though Samsung has a slight edge with some more generative image tools. Still, it’s a slight difference.

Updates-wise, the Pixel will always get Android updates first, because Google makes Android and you can’t really beat that advantage. Samsung is fairly slow with updates, but both promise updates for seven years after their particular phone releases, so it’s another score draw there. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: price and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently available, and prices start from $1,100 for the 128GB variant. You’ll be able to buy it most places where you can buy smartphones, though it’s worth keeping in mind that Google offers aggressive deals during sales periods, so you may be able to get it for a great deal if you wait for Black Friday or Prime Day.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the debut phone for the Galaxy Club in the U.K., and it will be available for sale from May 30 onwards. Pricing sits at a pricey 1,099 British pounds, with the top 512GB version jumping up to 1,199 pounds.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: verdict

Choosing between these two phones is an exercise in choosing what you want and need from a smartphone. For raw battery power and camera capabilities you should look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s powerful, gorgeous, and it deserves to be perched at the top of Google’s latest flagship range. But, you do end up with a lot of phone for your money — which isn’t always a good thing. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a big and heavy phone, and if that puts you off, well, maybe you’re the target audience for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s slim build. Sure, it’s probably not as long-lasting as the Google flagship, and the camera probably isn’t as good, but it’s still powerful, gorgeous, and plenty capable regardless.