Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.

A report from GSMArena reveals that the Galaxy S8 Ultra is listed for pre-orders in France. The device is listed for a price of 1,699 euros, which translates to around $1,915. However, this isn’t the starting price point. You will get the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for that price, which is likely the highest-end model. It is listed as “in stock” but is likely to ship after February 9.

For the unaware, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6 inch Super AMOLED panel (2960 x 1848 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a notch. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, run Android 12, support an S Pen, and pack an 11,200mAh battery.

The mid-level Galaxy Tab S8+ is also listed for pre-orders from another French retailer. It is listed for 999 euros (roughly $1,126), and you will get 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. The Tab S8+ is likely to have a 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display (2800 x 1752px resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate and pack a 10,090mAh battery pack.

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8, it’s listed at a price of 970 euros (around $1,100) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage model. The base flagship tablet will sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen (2560 x 1600 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack an 8,000mAh battery.

Earlier rumors for the Galaxy Tab S8 price stated that it could start at 680 euros or $775. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was touted to be starting at 1,040 euros or $1,190. And the top-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was said to be priced at 1,140 euros, or $1,300.

So right now, while we don’t know the exact pricing of the upcoming tablets, we do have a ballpark figure of what to expect.

