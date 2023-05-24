Samsung’s slate of next-gen hardware has started popping up in leaks, once again, weeks ahead of their launch. This time around, @OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) has shared renders supposedly depicting the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the more upmarket trim of the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, Samsung is once again playing a minimalist game with the design, retaining the signature round dial and the curved hook aesthetics of its previous smartwatches. However, the biggest change in 2023 will be the return of the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung has been serving the rotating bezels for years, back when its smartwatches hit the shelves under the “Gear” branding. Following a pivot to the Galaxy Watch branding, Samsung continued loyal to the physical rotating bezel — with the company still featuring it on 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

But for some reason, Samsung nixed the Classic branding and ditched the signature rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro last year in favor of a more resilient build. The move didn’t sit well with a lot of fans. I’ve also avoided upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 5 series and continue to wear the Galaxy 4 Classic with its glorious rotating bezel in tow.

But it looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will give enthusiasts a reason to pay attention. The rotating physical bezel is not merely an aesthetic element. It offers a rewarding way of interacting with the Wear OS software that is a lot more reliable than the finicky touch controls on a tiny screen. Plus, when the screen is wet, the rotating bezel acts as a far more reliable method of UI control than the touch-sensitive OLED screen.

The leaked renders depict the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in black, but more colors are most likely on the way. Aside from the usual generation-over-generation chip upgrade and new straps, the upcoming smartwatch will reportedly come equipped with a bigger 1.47-inch OLED screen.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its 361mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might also offer a beefier 425mAh Li-ion unit inside for higher screen-on time. However, it’s still noticeably smaller than the 590mAh battery powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

We don’t know if Samsung will finally introduce more advanced bio-sensing capabilities such as blood sugar level monitoring or reliable sensor analysis, but industry analysts say those non-invasive wearable solutions are still a few years away. As for a launch date, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 6 series, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 portfolio, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July.

