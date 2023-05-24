 Skip to main content
First Galaxy Watch 6 photos show it’s fixing the Watch 5’s biggest mistake

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 Classic render.
MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Samsung’s slate of next-gen hardware has started popping up in leaks, once again, weeks ahead of their launch. This time around, @OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) has shared renders supposedly depicting the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the more upmarket trim of the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, Samsung is once again playing a minimalist game with the design, retaining the signature round dial and the curved hook aesthetics of its previous smartwatches. However, the biggest change in 2023 will be the return of the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung has been serving the rotating bezels for years, back when its smartwatches hit the shelves under the “Gear” branding. Following a pivot to the Galaxy Watch branding, Samsung continued loyal to the physical rotating bezel — with the company still featuring it on 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

But for some reason, Samsung nixed the Classic branding and ditched the signature rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro last year in favor of a more resilient build. The move didn’t sit well with a lot of fans. I’ve also avoided upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 5 series and continue to wear the Galaxy 4 Classic with its glorious rotating bezel in tow.

But it looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will give enthusiasts a reason to pay attention. The rotating physical bezel is not merely an aesthetic element. It offers a rewarding way of interacting with the Wear OS software that is a lot more reliable than the finicky touch controls on a tiny screen. Plus, when the screen is wet, the rotating bezel acts as a far more reliable method of UI control than the touch-sensitive OLED screen.

The leaked renders depict the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in black, but more colors are most likely on the way. Aside from the usual generation-over-generation chip upgrade and new straps, the upcoming smartwatch will reportedly come equipped with a bigger 1.47-inch OLED screen.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its 361mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might also offer a beefier 425mAh Li-ion unit inside for higher screen-on time. However, it’s still noticeably smaller than the 590mAh battery powering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

We don’t know if Samsung will finally introduce more advanced bio-sensing capabilities such as blood sugar level monitoring or reliable sensor analysis, but industry analysts say those non-invasive wearable solutions are still a few years away. As for a launch date, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 6 series, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 portfolio, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I love the Galaxy S23 — here are 5 things the iPhone still does better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 has arrived to the masses, and it’s one of the best Android phones you can get right now, especially the S23 Ultra. However, for those who don’t need all of the fancy bells and whistles, like the S Pen and 200MP main camera, the regular S23 is also plenty powerful for the average person, especially if you prefer smaller devices.

I’ve been using the Galaxy S23 for the past few weeks, and so far, my experience has been delightful. I know that it’s still early on in the year, but for me, the S23’s small size is perfect and comfortable. Android also does a lot of things better than iOS, like individual volume controls and notifications, for example. But I am still primarily using my iPhone 14 Pro — despite Apple having some big flaws, such as overprocessing images after you capture them.

Read more
Here’s what’s really going on with those ‘fake’ Galaxy S23 Ultra moon photos
Close-up shot of the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A few days ago, a Reddit post sparked fresh debate asking if the Galaxy S23 Ultra was faking its moon photos. Ever since Samsung started offering a periscope-style telephoto camera on its flagships that delivers an unprecedented 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, moon photography has been marketed as one of the phone's hottest tricks. 
There’s some valid history behind the skepticism, though. In 2019, Huawei faced accusations that the P30 Pro's Moon Mode was faking the images using an overlay system, even though the company denied it. The Galaxy S23 Ultra finds itself in a similar storm, but the company has now explained how you are getting those crisp moon shots with its flagship. 

What Samsung has to say about all this

Read more
The Galaxy Watch 6 may fix one of the Galaxy Watch 5’s biggest mistakes
Man wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung ditched its physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and it was a change met with much dismay. But it seems like the feature is all set to return in the next iteration. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is said to sport a physical rotating bezel to interact with the device.

This news is according to Korean tipster SuperRoader. It is said that the next Pro smartwatch will bring back a physical rotating bezel to interact with the software. Further, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will also retain the focus on offering at least two-day battery life.

Read more