Samsung’s budget Galaxy Z Flip FE will keep this spec from the Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to launch sometime next year, most likely toward the end of the second quarter of 2025. We don’t know a lot about the budget-oriented flip phone yet except that it’s expected to use the Exynos 2500 chip. Now, another leak suggests it will keep the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Ross Young, a known tipster and supply chain analyst, responded to a comment on X and stated that the Z Flip FE would have the same panel as the Z Flip 6. For reference, that’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 2640 x 1080 resolution, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits.

Unfortunately, this might also mean the outer display will remain the same. The Z Flip 6 saw no improvements to its cover screen from the previous generation, and it doesn’t look like the Z Flip FE will make any changes either — even though the Flip 6’s competitor, the Motorola Razr Plus, is slightly less expensive and has a front display with insanely good specs.

The internal panel is an excellent choice for a budget-friendly phone, but the outer panels could use some work, even if that means a slight price bump. Since the Galaxy Z Flip FE is still likely six months away or more, information is still scarce. However, you can expect to find out more about this handset in the coming months.

Production issues have already impacted Samsung’s output this year, with the Exynos 2500 initially expected to debut on the Galaxy S25 series. Supply chain hiccups made that impossible, hence the company’s switch to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s possible that the Galaxy Z Flip FE might go with a Snapdragon chip instead, especially if the production problems aren’t resolved by the time the Z Flip FE goes into mass production.