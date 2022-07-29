 Skip to main content
Here’s our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Ayush Chourasia
By

Samsung recently announced that its next Unpacked event is happening on August 10 where we’re likely to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the event is still a couple of weeks away, leaks have revealed plenty of information about the two phones. A new report now reveals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in complete glory. This is our best look yet at Samsung’s next-gen foldables. The pictures were posted by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the reliable tipster Evan Blass.

The renders showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three color options: black, beige, and gray. The Z Flip 4 appears in four colors: black, gold, blue, and purple. Previous leaks indicated that the two devices will carry forward the design from their predecessors, and these new pictures double down on the rumor. Although the designs aren’t significantly changing, we expect to see a more robust folding display. Besides this, Galaxy Z Flip 4 may sport a larger cover display.

Z Fold 4 on a white bg
91Mobiles / Evan Blass

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display will have a 6.2-inch screen size. This device is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It should be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is expected to feature an upgraded 50-megapixel main lens. It may pack a 4400mAh battery with support for 45W and 15W wireless charging.

Z Flip 4 on a white bg
91Mobiles / Evan Blass

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 4 could get a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to pack the same chipset as the Z Fold 4. The major difference should be in terms of storage, cameras, and battery. As reported, the phone will get dual 12-megapixel cameras and a 3700mAh battery. As for storage, it may get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will make their debut on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. And if you can’t wait until then, Samsung’s already taking no-commitment reservations. There’s a $200 incentive if you reserve either foldable phone ahead of the event.

