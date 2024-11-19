 Skip to main content
Samsung’s long-awaited Wear OS 5 update is here. These are the smartwatches getting it

By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in July, both of which feature the Wear OS 5/One UI 6 Watch update. After a four-month wait, older Samsung watches are finally getting updated to the latest software.

As Samsung explains, Wear OS 5 will soon be available for the following smartwatches:

  • Galaxy Watch 6
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
  • Galaxy Watch 5
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  • Galaxy Watch 4
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
  • Galaxy Watch FE
So, what’s new in Wear OS 5? One of the most noticeable improvements is the redesigned user interface, which includes a fresh typeface to improve readability and an updated quick panel to make navigating settings and features more seamless. The notification cards have also been redesigned to provide clearer visibility, allowing users to manage alerts and messages quickly.

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, showing workout data.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

On the health and fitness front, One UI 6 Watch introduces advanced tracking capabilities. For instance, the new personalized sleep insights feature utilizes AI to assess sleep patterns, which helps users gain a deeper understanding of their sleep quality. Accompanying this is the AI-powered energy score that informs users about their overall energy levels throughout the day to help with better daily planning and activity management.

Fitness enthusiasts will particularly benefit from the innovative “Race” feature, which transforms workouts into competitive experiences. This feature allows users to track their real-time performance metrics during runs or cycling sessions and compare these metrics against past performance to foster motivation and improve training outcomes. Users can also create custom workout routines empowers based on individual fitness goals, whether that involves strength training, cardio, or flexibility exercises.

Other user-friendly enhancements include a double pinch gesture for quick access to frequently used apps to help streamline the overall navigation process.

You can update your older Galaxy Watch through your Android device or the watch itself.

