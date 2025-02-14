 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Galaxy S24 owners could fall a whole Android version behind the Pixel

By
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the only set of devices currently featuring the long-delayed One UI 7. Unfortunately, other Samsung devices will not receive this update soon. This delay could impact devices currently in the wild and new ones set to launch this year.

According to SAM Mobile, sources say Samsung is delaying the launch of a stable One UI 7.0 update to non-Galaxy S25 series devices. Currently, the expectation is a stable One UI 7.0 update won’t be available until the company launches the all-new Galaxy S25 Edge, which could happen sometime in April. Only then would non-Galaxy S25 devices be eligible to receive a version of One UI 7, probably One UI 7.0.1.

Recommended Videos

If this news wasn’t bad enough, there’s also a word that the One UI 7.0 update delay could mean there won’t be a One UI 7.1 version available when Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 this summer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Typically, Samsung releases a fresh One UI X.1 whenever its flagship foldables are released. Those versions are packed with features exclusive to those models. The thinking now is that those phones will also receive One UI 7.0.1.

Historically, Samsung has not been particularly fast in releasing new versions of One UI, although it has improved in recent years. The latest news is frustrating because the delay in releasing One UI 7.0 for non-Galaxy S25 devices also means a delay in releasing Android 15 for those devices, which is the foundation of One UI 7.0.

Meanwhile, Pixel owners can currently use beta versions of Android 16. In other words, a possible scenario is developing in which phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5, which were very expensive when first released, could be an Android generation behind Pixel phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and the Galaxy S25 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

SAM Mobile says Google aims to release the stable version of the Android 16 platform update in Q2 2025.

The first public version of Android 15 was released in October, specifically for Google Pixel devices. Since then, many other phones, including those from Motorola and OnePlus, have received updates to Android 15. Meanwhile, just one month later, the first beta version of Android 16 was unveiled on an accelerated release schedule.

So far, Samsung has been silent about why a One UI 7.0 update has been delayed. This is undoubtedly frustrating news for millions of Samsung customers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Eye-catching Honor 300 beats this key Galaxy S24 spec
A promotional image showing the Honor 300.

Honor knows how to make a striking smartphone, and the new Honor 300 series is no exception. The unusual camera module and rear panel design means it immediately stands out, and that’s before we get to the wide range of bright colors, plus the impressive thinness of one of the new models. Announced in China, there are three new Honor 300 models: the standard Honor 300, the Honor 300 Pro, and the Honor 300 Ultra. Although they have not been given an international release date yet, Honor has previously sold its “number” series outside of China, with the Honor 200 arriving in the U.K. earlier this year, for example.

At just 6.97mm thick, the Honor 300 is one of the thinnest phones we’ve seen in a while. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is 7.6mm thick and the Apple iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick, so you’ll definitely notice the Honor 300’s slim frame in your hand. It’s far from the thinnest phone ever made though, with various companies creating devices measuring less than 5mm thick over the years, such as the ridiculous 4.75mm-thin Vivo X5 Max from 2014.

Read more
Here’s another hands-on look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and One UI 7
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak. Yesterday, we saw a short video teasing the design of the phone, but we didn't get a full look at the device. A few more images have appeared, all from the same source as yesterday.

Android Authority shared images obtained from Reddit user u/GamingMK, who said they came from yesterday's leaker (a user that has since deleted their account). Additionally, these images show the Galaxy S25 running One UI 7.

Read more
The Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24 could be here any day now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) has faced its fair share of delays. At Samsung's developer conference earlier this year, the keynote speech announced that the update had been delayed until next year.

So far, Samsung hasn't even issued the first beta for One UI 7/Android 15 — but a leak on X suggests it might arrive in the first week of December.

Read more