Take a look at what could be the future of Samsung’s Galaxy phones

Could this patent from Samsung give us a glimpse of a future Galaxy phone? It’s certainly possible, and if so, then it doesn’t look like the company is about the embrace the screen notch, as the front of this mystery device is taken up by almost the entire display. The patent, which was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 19, shows an unnamed mobile device with a futuristic design; but not just because it has a big screen on the front — It looks like it has a second screen on the back too.

The rear view of the device has a space reserved for something that’s most likely a screen, but could also be something else as the patent doesn’t specify, set where we’d expect to find a fingerprint sensor and the camera array. Instead, the camera is set above this area. Because the front of the device is dominated by the main screen, does this mean it won’t have a fingerprint sensor at all, and rely on face identification? Perhaps, or there’s also the chance Samsung will put a fingerprint sensor in a rear display?

In-display fingerprint sensors

We’ve got a good idea Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors, and there’s no rule saying they have to be hidden under the screen on the front. Arguably, it’s more natural to use a rear fingerprint sensor than one on the front anyway. A rear screen could also be used for additional information, including notifications and alerts that are easily viewed when the phone is face down on a surface. The patent doesn’t go into any detail about functionality, or even if the space is actually for a screen, so this is speculation on our part.

Should the patent ever become a real phone, it would have the largest screen-to-body ratio we’ve seen from Samsung yet, based on the size of the bezels surrounding it. The top of the phone still has an area free for the speaker and what could be a selfie camera. Along the bottom of the phone are two speakers and a charging port. This is shaped like a USB Type-C connector. The charger and the use of a traditional speaker and front camera suggests the patent covers a phone that could potentially be made in the near future.

Could this be the Galaxy Note 10, or a future Galaxy S phone? It may be neither, and there’s no guarantee that patents filed by any company are evidence of a device intended for sale. However, elements of the device may make it onto future phones, and they’re often an indication of current design concepts being discussed. With phones like the Oppo Find X and the Vivo Nex being released today, the patented phone’s design isn’t all that unrealistic.