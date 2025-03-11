Samsung promises not to remove S Pen from future Galaxy S Ultras

The S Pen has become the top-tier accessory for people who like to draw and take notes on their phone, especially on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the future of the stylus has become a topic of debate lately, as it wasn’t included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition package. Fortunately, the company promised not to leave out the S Pen from future Galaxy S Ultra models.

Annika Bizon, VP of Product and Marketing at Samsung’s Mobile Experience in the UK, recently told TechRadar at MWC 2025 that Samsung Galaxy users don’t need to worry about whether or not the S Pen will be included in future models. The stylus was left out of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event showcasing the Galaxy S25 series back in January, but just because it was absent from recent marketing campaigns for the latest model doesn’t mean it won’t be a part of the upcoming Galaxy S Ultra phones.

“Multimodality is really important to us,” Bizon said. “So [that’s] how people use their phone – whether they’re speaking, whether they’re writing, whether they’re in a meeting. People do use their S Pens in meetings to write notes. So, I don’t see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio.”

If you’re still doubting the S Pen will show up in future phones, Samsung is already considering including it in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, only it will reportedly ditch the digitizer element and implement the active electrostatic system (AES). That’s same stylus input the Apple Pencil has. The S Pen also lost Bluetooth functionality with the release of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which means Air Actions and remote shutter capabilities, among other Bluetooth features, no longer work for the current model. However, you can still use the Air Commands menu and the Circle to Search feature.