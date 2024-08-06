The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 may get some of the Galaxy AI features available on more expensive Samsung phones through a software update in the future. The rumor comes soon after Samsung’s president of mobile experience, TM Roh, said that Galaxy AI would be available on 200 million Galaxy devices in 2024.

Galaxy AI features may arrive on the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 through the forthcoming One UI 6.1.1 software update, according to anonymous sources speaking to Sam Mobile. However, the entire suite of AI tools found on phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not be included, with certain AI features potentially being held back for technical or marketing reasons.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite of tools includes note summaries, translation and interpretation tools, Google’s Circle to Search, AI wallpaper, editing and message text suggestions, and generative AI tools including Instant Slo-Mo for video. Some of these features require network access to Samsung’s servers, while others can be run solely on the device. It’s not clear yet how many of these features will be available on the most recent A-Series phones.

It’s also unknown when the software update with Galaxy AI features will arrive. The Galaxy A55 launched with One UI 6.1 installed with Android 14, and Samsung has committed to delivering four years of major updates and five years of security updates. Version 6.1.1 of One UI is currently available on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices, both of which have Galaxy AI features.

Samsung is pushing its Galaxy AI features as a major selling point, and the suite took center stage during its most recent Galaxy Unpacked event. If Samsung does bring its AI tools to cheaper phones will help it compete with brands like Oppo, which has committed to adding AI features to its lower cost phones, and with Google. Google found itself hastily backtracking after failing to add its Gemini Nano assistant to the Pixel 8 after launch, illustrating how important it is for brands to work hard and include desirable software features on lower cost devices.