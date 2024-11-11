 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

See Motorola’s latest updates to its rollable phone concept

By
Motorola Rizr bottom.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Motorola is refining the exciting Rizr concept smartphone shown during Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year, according to a patent filed in the U.S. in November. In case you missed it, the Rizr is a continuation of its popular Razr folding smartphones, but this time has a motorized rollable screen that retracts and extends to increase the viewing area, or minimize the size of the phone.

The patent addresses how we may eventually unlock the phone using a fingerprint sensor. When the phone’s screen is raised or retracted, a single fixed-position in-display fingerprint sensor wouldn’t always work, so Motorola is experimenting with multiple fingerprint sensors and a larger activation area to solve the problem.

An image taken from a Motorola patent related to the Rizr rollable phone.
Motorola

One of the images submitted with the patent shows a normal fingerprint sensor recognition area at the bottom of the front screen when the screen is fully extended, plus a second front recognition area on the front when the screen is in its lowered position. What’s interesting is how Motorola is approaching the back of the phone when the screen is down.

Recommended Videos

Another fingerprint sensor set on the lower part of the retracted screen means you’d be able to unlock the phone from the back, just like on phones with rear-mounted fingerprint sensors such as the Google Pixel 4a. However, because you wouldn’t see or feel the sensor, Motorola seems to have increased the size of the area recognized by the sensor. The patent sketches also show an area just above the sensor which may provide additional functionality, potentially from swiping or tapping the screen, or as a ticker-style information panel. This is then repeated on the front of the phone when the screen is retracted and the phone is in its standby state.

Related

The patent doesn’t mention the Rizr smartphone specifically, but the design is clearly very similar to the concept device Motorola showed in hardware form. The device had a 5-inch touchscreen which could be extended to 6.5-inches, providing a different take on the compact folding smartphone design for models such as the Motorola Razr 2024 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

When it showed off the Rizr Motorola called it a work in progress, and the related new patent indicates it’s still refining the design to make it more user-friendly and convenient in the real world. While it’s an exciting continuation, the patent does not necessarily mean Motorola is any closer to releasing the Rizr as a fully fledged consumer product, but we love to see the ingenuity and work going into making it an everyday usable phone

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
If you like Motorola phones, you need to be ready for August 29
A person holding the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Hello, Moto! Motorola dropped a teaser trailer for an event just over a week away on Thursday, August 29. If you're a Motorola fan waiting for new devices to hit the market, well, as old-timey southern TV hosts say ... you'd best tune in. According to rumors, at least three new phones will debut next week: the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, the Moto G35 5G, and the Moto G55 5G.

Before you get too excited, though, know this: few, if any, of these devices are likely to be released in the United States. Motorola releases many new phones each year, but many of those are strictly for foreign markets. With that out of the way, let's proceed.

Read more
Can Motorola’s cheap folding phone beat the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a camera test? I found out
A person holding the Motorola Razr 2024 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

You’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. You have looked at it enviously but get put off by the price that's even higher than it was last year. I know the feeling. But then you see the Motorola Razr 2024, another really good folding phone that could be yours for a lot less. While there are various specification differences, the cameras are closely matched on paper, which will likely come as a surprise given the price difference.

Should you choose the Razr 2024 over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 if you want to take good photos, or is it the other way around? I found out when I put the pair to the test.
The camera specs
Motorola Razr 2024 (left) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
I found a hidden way to turn your Motorola phone into an iPhone
A Motorola phone next to an iPhone.

Well, folks, things certainly are getting busy in the mobile tech space. Samsung recently launched new foldables and wearables, Google's Pixel 9 series will be here before you know it, and it won't be long before we have to turn our attention toward the iPhone 16.

But I want to take a quick break from all of that to talk about Motorola. No, the company hasn't launched a new phone or anything like that. I recently discovered a hidden setting on my Motorola Razr Plus 2024. It's a setting that lets you make part of your Motorola phone look like an iPhone. It's weird, unexpected, and possibly a sign of other big changes coming to Motorola phones in the future.
Turning your Motorola phone into an iPhone
How the quick settings on a Motorola phone normally look Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more