Digital Trends
Mobile

Sharp jumps back into the phone market with trio of midrange devices with modern designs

Christian de Looper
By

Sharp is heading back into the smartphone market. At IFA 2018, the company announced three new smartphones for the European market — the Sharp B10, Sharp Aquos C10, and Sharp Aquos D10.

The new phones cover a range of different price ranges, and while we don’t expect them to make a huge dent in the smartphone market, they could represent a renewed push from Sharp to build and develop smartphones.

Here’s a rundown of the new phones and what they have to offer.

Sharp Aquos D10

The Sharp Aquos D10 is the most powerful model here, and like other new smartphones, the device features an edge-to-edge display with a notch up top and a small chin at the bottom. The display on the device comes in at 5.99-inches with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, and Sharp says that it covers 91 percent of the front of the device — which is very good, and a higher screen-to-body ratio than most other phones on the market.

Under the hood, the specs suggest that this is  truly a midrange phone. You’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Thankfully, if you want more storage, you’ll also find a MicroSD card slot, which allows the storage to be expanded by up to 128GB. Powering all of this is a 2,900mAh battery.

On the back of the phone, there’s a fingerprint sensor, and a dual rear-facing camera with one 12-megapixel sensor and one 13-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera comes in at 16 megapixels.

Sharp Aquos C10

sharp aquos d10 c10 b10

The Sharp Aquos C10 is largely the same phone as the Sharp Aquos D10, though it offers a slightly different design. Unlike the iPhone X-sized notch on the Aquos D10, the Aquos C10 features a small bubble notch for the front-facing camera, similar to that found on the Essential Phone. The display on this phone comes in at 5.5-inches with a resolution of 2,040 x 1,080, but there’s a much larger chin, leading to a screen-to-body ratio of 87.5 percent. That chin does serve a purpose here — the device has a fingerprint sensor on the front.

Under the hood, like the Aquos D10, the phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage — with a MicroSD card slot to expand the storage by up to 128GB. There is, however, a slightly smaller battery in this device, coming in at 2,700mAh.

Like the D10, on the back of the phone you’ll find a dual-sensor camera, with the primary sensor coming in at 12 megapixels and the secondary sensor sitting at 8 megapixels. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Sharp B10

sharp aquos d10 c10 b10

Last but not least is the Sharp B10, which is the lowest-end of the three phones. The device lacks an edge-to-edge design, and the 5.7-inch display comes in with a resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels. On the back, you’ll find a fingerprint sensor and a horizontally aligned dual-sensor camera.

Under the hood, the phone features a MediaTek MTK6750T processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s also a MicroSD card slot here — and it supports up to 128GB of additional storage. The battery is a hefty 4,000mAh, which should help the phone last quite a while on a charge.

The camera on the phone is a dual-sensor, with the primary sensor coming in at 13 megapixels and the secondary sensor at 8 megapixels. The front-facing camera comes in at 13 megapixels.

Not much is known about the pricing and availability of these phones just yet, but we’ll update this story when we hear more.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
sony xperia xz3
Product Review

Sony’s slick Xperia XZ3 boasts an OLED screen and Android Pie, but it’s pricey

The latest flagship smartphone from Sony has just been unveiled at IFA in Berlin. The Sony Xperia XZ3 boasts a 6-inch OLED display, a 19-megapixel camera, and the latest Android 9.0 Pie. Find out more in our Xperia XZ3 hands on.
Posted By Simon Hill
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks of the best portable chargers.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
Mobile

ZTE's new Axon 9 Pro looks like an iPhone X

ZTE has finally unveiled the new ZTE Axon 9 Pro, a phone that promises to deliver flagship specs at a very reasonably price. The device boasts a Snapdragon 845, coupled with 6GB of RAM and plenty of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

BlackBerry's Key2 LE is a stripped-down version of the Key2

TCL teased that it would release two new BlackBerry phones with keyboards this year, and it has stayed true to its promise. The company announced its latest handset, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Product Review

Lower your expectations, here comes the BlackBerry Key2 LE

Lower spec, cheaper, and not quite as exciting. That’s the new BlackBerry Key2 LE smartphone. For it, BlackBerry has taken the design of the excellent Key2 and taken out some of the best technology, and given it a visually-exciting paint…
Posted By Andy Boxall
honor magic 2 news oznor
Mobile

The Honor Magic 2 is so tantalizing, it will have you spellbound

The mysterious Honor Magic 2 phone has a completely bezel-less design with a pop-up camera -- but despite seeing it from a distance, we know very little about it. But what we do know is exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
star wars jedi challenges prd
Product Review

Embrace the dark side with Kylo Ren's lightsaber for 'Star Wars: Jedi Challenges'

Want to be a Jedi? Disney and Lenovo have teamed up to create an augmented reality headset that lets you wield a lightsaber. You can deflect blaster shots, play Holochess, fight or be Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.’
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 1
Photography

With an updated clip design, Olloclip X lenses will work on (almost) any phone

Olloclip's lenses will soon adapt to multiple devices without buying an extra accessory. The new Olloclip Multi-Device Clip expands to work with a number of different devices, including some cases and screen protectors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Computing

Lenovo brings gaming to the ThinkPad for the first time with its X1 Extreme

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. It includes features to enhance security in the office such as a fingerprint reader, an infrared scanner, and a ThinkShutter cover for the webcam.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
apple airpower charger
Mobile

Apple patent hints at smarter charging for a potential wireless pad

Apple published a new patent that could help pave the way for smarter wireless charging. The patent describes a wireless charger that can detect when foreign objects like coins are present.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

Sending money to a friend? Which is the best app for that?

Today, there are plenty of ways to send money to your friends, regardless of the platform. But which is the best for your individual needs and purposes? Here, we compare PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay Cash, Venmo, and Square Cash to find…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Massive leak shows Apple Watch Series 4 in all of its big-screen glory

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman