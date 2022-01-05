  1. Mobile

Clean and discreet, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is one for the minimalist

Andy Boxall
By

Skagen has brought its beautiful, minimalist, Danish-inspired design aesthetic to the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch platform with the Falster Gen 6. Announced during CES 2022, it’s a follow-up to one of our favorite Wear OS smartwatches, and the Falster Gen 6 retains the familiar fuss-free circular case and bar-like lugs for a clean, instantly recognizable look. It’s not all about the design, though, as there’s some great news on the software front too.

Buy the Skagen Falster Gen 6 now, and it comes with Google’s Wear OS software installed, but Fossil has confirmed the smartwatch will get the new Wear OS 3 software update in 2022, meaning that even though the software is a little old now, you can buy it with confidence that it won’t stagnate when others around it are running the latest software. The one caveat here is that there’s no exact date on when the update will arrive, but based on Google’s statements when Wear OS 3 launched, it’s likely to be during the second half of 2022.

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 Wrist collection.

There are six different models in the new Falster range, each separated by case and strap color. You can choose between a classic black case, a silver case, a rose-gold case, or a stylish charcoal shade. Skagen’s excellent stainless steel mesh strap is an option, along with a silicone or leather strap, meaning there’s a good chance there will be a version that appeals to you. The case is made from either stainless steel or hard-wearing nylon, plus the crown rotates to help navigate through the software.

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 on the wrist.

The technology is the same as the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. This means it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor inside with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space, plus a 1.28-inch touchscreen in the 42mm case. There’s NFC for Google Pay, fast charging that tops the battery up to 80% in 30 minutes, plus a heart rate and blood oxygen (Sp02) sensor on the back. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is water resistant to 3ATM.

The smartwatch has a speaker and a microphone to make and receive calls from the connected smartphone, plus there’s Google Assistant onboard for voice control, and GPS too. The Falster Gen 6 costs $295 and will be available through Fossil’s online store during January.

