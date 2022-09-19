 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The future of blood oxygen monitoring lies with your phone’s camera

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Smartphones are already capable of some neat health-centric tricks. From step counting and sleep tracking to measuring pulse and respiration rate, the phone in your pocket is quite a powerful-health monitoring machine. Now, a team of scientists from the University of Washington is looking to add blood oxygen level measurement to that bag of tricks.

In a paper published inNJP Digital Medicine, the team details what it calls the “first clinical development validation on a smartphone camera-based SpO2 sensing system.” To put it simply, the team developed an algorithm and proved that smartphones could measure the blood oxygen saturation level to the same baseline level as approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for over-the-counter pulse oximeters.

Pulse oxymetry and phone
University of Washington

For reference, the agency recommends that a pulse oximeter should be able to measure SpO2 levels as low as 70%. As part of the study involving six volunteers, the team proved that blood oxygen levels at a minimum of 70% can be measured with nearly 80% accuracy by simply placing a finger over a smartphone’s camera and adjacent flash.

The latest breakthrough surpasses two critical challenges. First, this method doesn’t ask the user to hold their breath. Second, previous smartphone-based SpO2 measurement methods could only measure a floor of 85%, but the new algorithmic method developed by scientists can touch the same baseline level as medical-grade pulse oximeters.

Research on SpO2 measurement with phones
University of Washington

The technique employed here is not too different from what SpO2 sensors in smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 do. When the flash illuminates the path of blood moving through the vessels, the rate of light absorption changes, and these variations are then processed through the custom algorithm to measure the blood oxygen saturation level.

A phone-centric health monitoring future

“Our data shows that smartphones could work well right in the critical threshold range,” notes co-lead author Jason Hoffman. One of the biggest advantages of using smartphones for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels is that they are accessible. Plus, the method doesn’t rely on a fancy multi-camera setup or custom hardware either. All it needs is a camera sensor sitting alongside an LED flash at the back.

Using phone camera and flash to measure blood oxygen levels.
Dennis Wise / University of Washington

It is also far easier to send over the SpO2 data to a medical expert from a smartphone than it is to take the measurement on a smartwatch, pairit to the phone via a companion app, sync the data, and then transmit it. Keeping an eye on the SpO2 levels is of critical importance these days as we live in a world battered by COVID-19.

The team has open-sourced the entire dataset so that other interested parties can expand upon it. This is again crucial because the research involved data collected from only six human subjects, of which five were of Caucasian ancestry, and only one was of African lineage.

More diversity and a wider volunteer network are required to fine-tune the underlying system and make smartphone-based SpO2 measurements more accurate as well as equitable. Smartwatches like Apple Watch have already shown error vulnerability when it comes to non-white subjects or those with tattoos and obese body types.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has a pricing problem bigger than it is

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Latest Asus gaming phone actually shocked me with its power

Man holding the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Dynamic Island on its way to all iPhones, analyst claims

The iPhone 14 Pro showing the Dynamic Island at the top of the display.

Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

The Kate Spade case, showing the back and the design.

Instagram has finally fixed the Stories sound bug in the latest version of its iPhone app

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus keyboard cases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus keyboard in use.

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google Search on mobile

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews: What people love (and hate)

The iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island.

Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box

Brand new USB-C type to Lightning fast charging cable of with iPhone 11 Pro Max

Sorry, Google — Apple is right to keep ignoring RCS for the iPhone

Apple Messages opened on iPhone 13 Pro Max

I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away

Shadow Fight cinematic on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen.

Best Garmin watch deals for September 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.