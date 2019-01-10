Digital Trends
Mobile

Sony reshuffles its mobile division, gears up for comeback at MWC

Simon Hill
By

It has been a tough year for Sony Mobile with smartphone sales dwindling and a lot of shuffling at the executive level. We really liked its last smartphone, the Xperia XZ3, but it failed to reel in the general public. We sat down with Don Mesa, Sony Mobile’s vice president of Marketing, at CES 2019 to find out what the company has in store for us in the coming year, and how it plans to turn things around.

Change is in the air

“We’ve been undergoing a lot of change,” Mesa told Digital Trends. “Every component of our business has been touched.”

The reshuffle heralds a fresh strategy for Sony Mobile. Shigeki Ishizuka is the new head of development and comes in from Sony’s very successful camera division. He was instrumental in establishing Sony as a top camera maker, so it will be interesting to see if he can work his magic for the mobile division. This move seems smart, especially since the camera is such an important element of modern smartphones.

“We are going to be announcing products at MWC,” Mesa confirmed. “What we present there will be a first step showing the direction we are going.”

It will take something special for Sony to stand out, and it’s not the only smartphone maker to see a slump in sales recently. There’s also the question of whether to jump onboard with 5G technology.

“5G is a challenge,” Mesa said. “Some people may be holding off buying a new device because they’re waiting for it. But we don’t want to rush and put the cart before the horse — the experience has to be good.”

Sony Xperia XZ3 review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

We’ve already seen a number of Xperia XZ4 rumors and we can safely assume it’s the phone that will make an appearance in Barcelona next month. Perhaps the most interesting rumor is that the new phone will feature a tall OLED screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, which would be ideal for watching movies on.

Sony has also dabbled with a dual-lens camera in the XZ2 Premium, but returned to a single lens in the XZ3, so it will be interesting to see what kind of camera setup the XZ4 has.

“We’re hoping to deliver a much better camera experience,” Mesa said.

As for the prospect of a Compact version of the XZ4, it would probably be best not to hold your breath.

“Hopefully we can surprise a few people.”

“We stuck with Compact for a very long time, because of the ease of use,” Mesa explained. “There’s always room for different sizes, but people want a lot more surface area for their content now.”

There was a new wave of gaming phones last year, but it doesn’t look as though a new PlayStation phone is likely to happen any time soon, either.

Although Sony Mobile is starting out in a new direction, Mesa warned we shouldn’t expect drastic changes. The Xperia XZ4 will serve as a foundation, and the firm is likely to update the line again at IFA, six months after MWC, rather than pushing multiple phones in a year.

“What consumers can expect from us is a more true Sony, with greater convergence of content and device,” Mesa said. “And hopefully we can surprise a few people.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
visoncheck ces 2019 eyeque visioncheck 2
Mobile

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist

A new gadget enables you to test your eyes yourself at home. Using the EyeQue VisionCheck, an automated optical device, you can measure your eyes' refractive error and find out what strength of glasses you need.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
google android wikileaks patch
Mobile

Google has found a clever way to make your search history more useful

Google has found a clever way to make more use of your search history by showing links to pages you've visited before. Ideal for repeat searches for the same page, the links show up on cards at the top of mobile search results.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

You'll soon be able to pay for goods with the Motiv smart ring

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Samsung all but confirms the Galaxy S10 will arrive on Feb. 20, ahead of MWC

Samsung's skipping Mobile World Congress 2019 this year to launch its next big smartphone a week earlier in San Francisco. Considering Samsung teased the "10-year anniversary" of Galaxy devices, we expect to see the Galaxy S10.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Save the date: The Samsung Galaxy S10's reveal is set for February

Not long now; with 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cat s48c news
Mobile

Building sites, mountains, and water, the Cat S48c can handle it all

Good rugged phones can be hard to come by. Cat makes some of the best, but they're often extremely expensive. That is why Cat has released the S48c -- a lower cost, midrange rugged handset that is available on Verizon.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Ossia Spigen wireless charger being held
Mobile

Wireless charging over a distance is coming to your phone case

Battery life is a big issue for smartphone owners, so the idea of wireless charging over a distance is exciting. Wireless charging pioneers Ossia announced a partnership with case maker Spigen, which brings the technology a step closer.
Posted By Simon Hill
yubico brings yubikey to ces 2019 a1
Mobile

Yubico has a new Lightning-based YubiKey to lock down your iOS devices

Yubioco announced at CES 2019 that received approval for a Lightning key that is currently in private testing, which means there will soon be a safe and secure way to use a physical security key with your iOS device.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
beyerdynamic lagoon anc ces 2019 ces2019 1
Home Theater

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC cans combine customization, noise cancellation

No two people hear sound the same way. This may explain why a growing trend at CES is sound-customization software. Beyerdynamic introduced it in 2017 and now it's back with a noise-cancelling version in its slick new Lagoon headphones.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Ryan Waniata
oskron smartwatch product impressions ces 2019 feat
Wearables

Think this smartwatch doesn’t have a screen? Think again

This looks like a regular chronograph watch, but it holds a secret: It's really a smartwatch and even has a hidden screen, which is revealed only when you need it. We took a closer look at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall