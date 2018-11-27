Share

The Sony Xperia XZ2 marked a radical shift for Sony, which had been releasing somewhat dated-looking phones with blocky designs up until then. Then, Sony followed up with the Xperia XZ3 around six months later. Now, it looks like the company is prepping a follow-up to the Xperia XZ3, likely to be called the Sony Xperia XZ4.

Already, rumors have started popping up regarding the Xperia XZ 4, showing a more updated design from Sony than we’ve ever seen before. Interested in the Sony Xperia XZ4? Here’s everything you need to know.

Design

MySmartPrice and Onleaks have leaked what could be the best look we’ll get of the Xperia XZ4 before it’s released. The leak basically shows CAD-based renders of the phone, which show the device from all angles. Notably, on the front can be seen a large display that isn’t quite edge-to-edge, but is certainly more so than previous Sony phones. The phone appears to have a 21:9 aspect ratio and MySmartPrice notes that it will have dimensions of 166.9 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm.

Perhaps more interesting than the front of the phone, however, is the back which shows a tri-lens setup. In other words, the Xperia XZ4 could be Sony’s first phone to feature a tri-lens camera, which will hopefully open it up to high-quality photography. Previous Sony phones haven’t really competed with the likes of Google and Apple when it comes to camera quality.

The phone also doesn’t appear to have a fingerprint sensor on the back. MySmartPrice speculates that the sensor may be embedded in the power button, but it’s possible the phone could have an in-display fingerprint sensor, too, which will likely become much more common in 2019.

Specs

Unfortunately, there really haven’t been any leaks related to the Sony Xperia XZ4’s specs just yet, so all we can do is speculate. Still, some things are clear. For example, it’s likely that the new phone will feature Qualcomm’s unreleased next-generation processor, given the fact that the XZ3 featured the Snapdragon 845. On top of that, it will probably have at least 4GB of RAM, though it’s possible Sony could step things up to 6GB.

Pricing and release date

Sony has been sticking with a biannual release schedule for the Xperia line in the past few years, and given that the Xperia XZ3 was released in October, we expect to see the new Xperia XZ4 around April. When it comes to pricing, the Xperia XZ3 came at $900. We expect the Xperia XZ4 to come at a similar price.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the new Sony Xperia XZ4.