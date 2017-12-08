Sprint offers customers $100, not in cash, but in PokéCoins for the holidays

These days, it seems that virtual currency is more enticing than the real thing. Between the meteoric rise of Bitcoin and Sprint’s decision to reward folks with PokéCoins instead of, you know, real coins, we may soon be crying out for the days of cold hard cash. But until then, we’ll have to satisfy ourselves with $100 worth of in-game money.

On Friday, Sprint announced that its holiday plans include giving folks a bonus for signing up for Sprint Unlimited. The company is planning on giving folks $100, but you can’t take that to the bank. Rather, you’ll have to spend it in Pokémon Go. Intended to celebrate the recent release of 50 more Pokémon from the Hoenn region, the $100 sum can be exchanged for 3,600 Poké Balls, 480 Max Revives, 145 Premium Raid Passes, or 96 Incubators. Or if you’re really savvy, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Really, you can buy anything up to 14,500 PokéCoins, which is what $100 is equal to in this fantastical gaming world.

Of course, outside of Pokémon incentives, Sprint is attempting to push its actual offerings, too. People who choose to give themselves the gift of a new network provider can get four lines of unlimited data, talk, and text for $25 per month, as well as a fifth line for free. So if you have a serious Pokémon Go gamer in your midst, you may want to consider this offer. The unlimited data plan also comes with Hulu and a six-month trial of Tidal, which has been known to offer some exclusives to Sprint customers.

How did Sprint manage to score a deal with Pokémon Go? Last year, the carrier became the exclusive U.S. wireless partner of the game, and turned a number of stores into PokéStops and Gyms. And if you want to get another $100 in PokéCoins from the company, you’ll need to activate a new line of service at your local store, and then remember to ask a sales representative for your gift. From there, you should receive a text message with redemption instructions.

So happy holidays, friends. While you can’t exactly stuff someone’s stocking with $100 in PokéCoins, you may still be able to spread holiday cheer.