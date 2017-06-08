Sprint teams up with Tidal to offer six months of its premium music service

Why it matters to you Sprint subscribers can now get up to six months of free Tidal service.

It wasn’t that long ago that Sprint, the U.S.’s fourth-largest carrier, invested heavily in Tidal, the music service owned by Jay Z. Speculation at the time suggested Sprint would extend exclusive Tidal deals to subscribers, and that’s proven to be spot on: On Thursday, June 8, the carrier announced customers will get complimentary six-month trial of Tidal’s priciest service, Tidal HiFi.

“We recognize that music streaming is one of the most important services for consumers,” Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO, said. “More than two thirds of mobile subscribers stream music an average of 45 minutes per day, making our partnership with Tidal a natural fit for Sprint and our commitment to offering innovative, affordable and worry-free service. We’re providing our customers and anyone who signs up for Sprint a complimentary six-month trial of Tidal HiFi so they can experience all the unique and exclusive content Tidal has to offer.”

Starting June 9, Sprint customers can visit Sprint.com (or a brick-and-mortar Sprint location) for information on how to add Tidal HiFi to their plans. Tidal HiFi plans include on-demand access to more than 48.5 million music tracks, 175,000 videos, and exclusive content from artists like Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce. That’s in addition to curated playlists, live-streams, music videos, ticket giveaways,

Once the six-month Tidal trial ends, subscriptions go up to $10 per month for Tidal Premium.

To mark the promotion’s launch, Tidal and Sprint are teaming up to fund a charitable project aimed at children who lack internet at home. The 1Million Project, which seeks to connect 1 million low-income high-school students who lack access to an affordable internet subscription, will provide free mobile devices and up to four years of free high-speed wireless connectivity for high school kids who qualify.

Starting June 9, Sprint will donate $2 for every new line action — up to $1 million total — with a device purchase or lease to support the 1Million Project.

“Education is key to a bright future, and unfortunately not everyone has access to the tools and resources needed to succeed, including internet access and mobile devices,” Tidal artist-owner, Nicki Minaj, said. “I’m so proud to work with Sprint and Tidal, who are prioritizing programs like the 1Million Project in order to ensure that a student’s zip code and family financial situation aren’t roadblocks to a successful future.”

The Tidal deal dovetails with Sprint’s discounted rate plan. For a limited time, the carrier’s covering any cancellation fees new customers incur up to $650 per line, in the form of a prepaid reward card. And for a limited time, Sprint is offering four lines of unlimited data, talk, and text for $22.50.