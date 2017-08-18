T-Mobile and Sprint reduce payment plan prices for select LG devices

Why it matters to you If you're interested in purchasing the LG G6 or LG V20, you could get them at a reasonable price under Sprint or T-Mobile's payment plans.

On Friday, August 18, both T-Mobile and Sprint announced new summertime deals for customers right before the season comes to an end. If you’ve been eyeing an LG phone lately — particularly the LG G6 or the LG V20 — you could be in luck.

For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering both models on its Equipment Installment Plan. When you add a line as well, you’ll also receive another LG V6 or V20 for free after rebate. To receive the rebate, The Un-carrier is offering a prepaid MasterCard of up to $500 if you register on the T-Mobile Promotions Hub.

If you’re leaning toward the LG G6 which has a full retail price of $500, it’s available for $20 down and $20 a month in the Ice Platinum and Black color options. As for the LG V20 that normally runs for $480, the device is available for $0 down and $20 a month in Titan.

Over at Sprint, the carrier has dropped the monthly price for the LG G6 from $29.50 per month to $20 per month instead — under its Sprint Flex plan. The announcement comes one day after the company opened up pre-orders for the Essential Phone in black. For a limited time, the phone is 50 percent off its Flex Lease payments if you purchase the phone under the plan.

The Sprint Flex plan was introduced back in July, in order to provide customers with the latest smartphone without having to shell out a ton of money on the spot. After choosing a phone under the Flex plan, you can lease it for 18 months and exchange it for a new phone. If you’re set on keeping the one you already have, then you can pay it off completely in one installment instead.

T-Mobile and Sprint are slashing prices on its LG G6 and V20 only weeks ahead of the LG V30 launch. Rumored to be unveiled at the end of August or early September, there have already been a number of leaked images surfacing. Based on the renders, it’s very likely the device will be similar to the V20 but with minimal bezels and rounded edges instead. The V30 might also include a dual camera on top, fingerprint scanner on the bottom, and a metallic backing.