T-Mobile celebrates 1 million home internet customers

Following the commercial launch of its at-home internet services in April 2021, T-Mobile is celebrating its 1-millionth home internet customer just one year later. The company’s stated goals when launching the service were to bring the fast internet speeds of its 5G mobile plans to home routers, and its been widely successful. On top of its 1 million customers, T-Mobile boasts that an additional 10 million households in the U.S. are eligible for its 5G home internet plan as well.

While the company is taking a moment to celebrate the major milestone, it recognizes that there’s still much more work to be done before all Americans are connected via 5G. T-Mobile points out that over 40 million U.S. citizens still don’t have access to high-speed home connections and a significant portion that do only have one service provider as an option. T-Mobile aims to be another choice for those feeling like they’re out of luck when it comes to home internet.

There’s more Un-carrier disruption on the way.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that the speedy growth of the company’s Un-carrier home internet plan showcases just “how hungry” customers are for new carriers that provide alternative options from the ISPs that have dominated the industry previously. He also says that there’s “more Un-carrier disruption on the way” as the company continues its plans to shake up the home internet market.

After the year of success its seen, T-Mobile’s current goals aren’t small ones as it aims to have “7 million to 8 million fixed wireless customers by 2025.” The company has been one of the fastest-growing mobile networks over the past several years and if it’s able to hit its home internet goals, it could continue its hot streak.

T-Mobile keeps things relatively cheap with its 5G home internet plan costing just $50 per month, making it a pretty good deal when compared to other ISPs. Its marketing also claims that it can be up and running in eligible houses in just 15 minutes, making it a painless “install” that’s accessible for just about everyone.

