 Skip to main content
  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

T-Mobile celebrates 1 million home internet customers

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Following the commercial launch of its at-home internet services in April 2021, T-Mobile is celebrating its 1-millionth home internet customer just one year later. The company’s stated goals when launching the service were to bring the fast internet speeds of its 5G mobile plans to home routers, and its been widely successful. On top of its 1 million customers, T-Mobile boasts that an additional 10 million households in the U.S. are eligible for its 5G home internet plan as well.

While the company is taking a moment to celebrate the major milestone, it recognizes that there’s still much more work to be done before all Americans are connected via 5G. T-Mobile points out that over 40 million U.S. citizens still don’t have access to high-speed home connections and a significant portion that do only have one service provider as an option. T-Mobile aims to be another choice for those feeling like they’re out of luck when it comes to home internet.

There’s more Un-carrier disruption on the way.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that the speedy growth of the company’s Un-carrier home internet plan showcases just “how hungry” customers are for new carriers that provide alternative options from the ISPs that have dominated the industry previously. He also says that there’s “more Un-carrier disruption on the way” as the company continues its plans to shake up the home internet market.

After the year of success its seen, T-Mobile’s current goals aren’t small ones as it aims to have “7 million to 8 million fixed wireless customers by 2025.” The company has been one of the fastest-growing mobile networks over the past several years and if it’s able to hit its home internet goals, it could continue its hot streak.

T-Mobile keeps things relatively cheap with its 5G home internet plan costing just $50 per month, making it a pretty good deal when compared to other ISPs. Its marketing also claims that it can be up and running in eligible houses in just 15 minutes, making it a painless “install” that’s accessible for just about everyone.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Samsung using EV tech to boost battery capacity on its phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ sitting on a moss covered rock.

Apparently, Jack Dorsey regrets killing Vine. We miss it too

vine cofounder wants to create follow up app

Apple may finally ditch the iPhone’s notch/pill in 2024

iPhone 13 Pro's smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's larger notch.

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

Everything can be customized in the new Saints Row game

Vehicles in Saints Row.

Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset details promise ‘5G for all’

A graphic of the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor flying through the air with some emojis and square phone apps.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may get a 108-megapixel camera

Closed Galaxy Z Fold 3.

CBS is wrong. Hackers are unlikely to burglarize a smart home

Arlo Pro 3 Home Security Camera System

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Steam Deck

Nintendo Switch OLED running the new Zelda game.

Apple Music relaunches One Mix DJ series in spatial audio

Apple Music One Mix DJ series in spatial audio.

See Hasselblad’s influence on OnePlus’ phone cameras in our epic test

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Pro camera modules.