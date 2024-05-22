 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your next T-Mobile bill might be a lot more expensive

By
U.S. map illustrating T-Mobile's 5G Ultra Capacity network expansion.
T-Mobile

We have bad news for you if you have an older T-Mobile wireless plan. According to internal company documents obtained by The Mobile Report, rates for your plan are going up by $2 to $5 per month.

Customers with a legacy Simple Choice, ONE, or Magenta plan will likely experience price increases. The increased price applies to each line, meaning that if you have four lines, you could potentially see a monthly increase of up to $20 per lmonth. CNET also corroborated the report with its own sources.

Recommended Videos

Not everyone is affected, but those who are should be prepared to hear from T-Mobile soon regarding the price hikes, which take effect with the June 5 billing cycle. According to a memo from Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s consumer group, those with a Go5G plan and those covered by T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee are not affected by the hikes.

Related

The Mobile Report notes that other older T-Mobile and Sprint plans may also be affected. T-Mobile completed its acquisition of Sprint in 2020.

The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.
NurPhoto / Getty Images

Company documents note: “At T-Mobile, we are committed to offering the best value in wireless with low prices and a best-in-class 5G network, and we have no intention of ever changing that. As costs continue to rise, for the first time in nearly a decade we’re making small adjustments to the prices of some of our oldest rate plans. The majority of our customers are not included. ”

Rising prices are not exclusive to T-Mobile. For instance, AT&T increased the cost of its unlimited plans by $1 earlier this year and announced a higher pricing option that provides faster data speeds to customers. In March, Verizon, the nation’s biggest carrier, raised the monthly price of its 5GB Get More phone lines by $4.

T-Mobile customers facing a price increase can switch to new plans in person or on the T-Mobile website, potentially saving them money.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
T-Mobile just set another 5G speed record
Cell phone tower shooting off pink beams with a 5G logo next to it.

T-Mobile’s rivals may be nipping at its heels in the 5G race, but the Uncarrier is determined to stay ahead of the game. It not only boasts the fastest and most expansive 5G network in the U.S., but it’s actively working on technologies that will help it reach even greater peak speeds.

Two years ago, T-Mobile used a relatively new technique known as 5G Carrier Aggregation (5G CA) to achieve the kind of 3Gbps download speeds on midband frequencies that had previously been the exclusive domain of extremely high (and extremely short-range) mmWave technologies. Now, it’s chalked up another 5G first by taking advantage of the latest developments to shatter the traditional cap on upload speeds over sub-6GHz frequencies.
T-Mobile's newest 5G record

Read more
Verizon just took a huge leap ahead in the 5G race
Verizon store front displays the 5G network in NYC.

After a year or two of steady growth in 5G performance among the big three U.S. carriers, things seemed to level off in 2023, with reports showing mostly incremental improvements each quarter.

However, it seems that the underdogs took a big leap forward in the last three months of the year. According to Ookla’s latest market research, Verizon and AT&T showed 5G speed increases of over 20% from the prior quarter — a change that’s resulted in Verizon significantly narrowing T-Mobile’s longstanding lead.

Read more
What is 5G UC? What that icon on your phone really means
5G logo on the Motorola Edge (2022).

If you're wondering what 5G UC means at the top of your phone, you aren't alone. To put it simply, 5G UC is T-Mobile's "Ultra Capacity" 5G network. In other words, seeing this means that you are on T-Mobile's 5G network. At the same time, you may have also heard of 5G UW, a similar network protocol from Verizon.

Ultimately, being on the 5G UC network should mean you are receiving some of the best speeds possible. But, if you don't have a solid grasp of what 5G is and how these networks operate, you may not get the most out of your phone. Here's what you need to know about the 5G UC icon and how to use it best to benefit you.
T-Mobile's 5G UC

Read more