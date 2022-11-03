T-Mobile made a $325 suitcase that you may actually want to buy

T-Mobile has been pushing its customers to travel more with its Coverage Beyond initiative, and now the company is offering something completely new for travelers: the Un-carrier On smart suitcase. Smart suitcases have been around for a while, giving owners access to things like USB charging ports while on the go. However, T-Mobile’s limited-edition carry-on might just be one of the best ever made.

The Un-carrier On offers a plethora of features perfect for frequent fliers, such as wireless smartphone charging, USB-C charging ports for phones and more, a removable rechargeable 10,000mAh power bank, and a flat top that serves as a portable workstation for laptops. The Un-carrier On also is a pretty solid suitcase — sporting Transportation Security Administration-approved combination locks, smart tags for easy luggage tracking, and 360-degree spinning wheels.

The only real downside to it is that the only color it only comes in is bright magenta, which, depending on the person, might not even be a strike against it. Despite any distaste that someone might have for the potentially off-putting color option, it’s still pretty easy to spot and identify should you choose to check it at the gate in the airport or otherwise become separated from the case.

At $325, it’s a little more expensive than some other smart suitcase offerings, but when considering all of the features jam-packed into T-Mobile’s suitcase, there’s a pretty good argument to be made for it being worth every penny. When compared to other cases by Samsara, the suitcase company that T-Mobile partnered with to make the Un-carrier On, it’s a downright steal since Samara’s other cases are priced similarly but don’t feature things like the USB charging ports or removable power bank.

As mentioned above, the Un-carrier On is a limited-edition item, so you’ll need to make up your mind pretty quickly if you want to buy it. You can find the preorder listing on the Samsara website. As long as you’re willing to look like a T-Mobile spokesperson, the Un-carrier On seems like a solid pick for frequent travelers who often find themselves with dead phone batteries.

Editors' Recommendations