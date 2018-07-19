Digital Trends
Mobile

OpenSignal names T-Mobile the best mobile network in almost all categories

Brenda Stolyar
By
Woman using phone on 4G speeds

According to the latest OpenSignal report, T-Mobile takes first place for fastest 4G download speed and all other categories. — except two. As with last year’s report, the carrier was beat out by AT&T, which snagged the top spot for latency. T-Mobile also tied with Verizon for 4G availability.

OpenSignal monitors the performance of mobile networks using crowdsourced data with the OpenSignal app. The app compares the performance of networks in surrounding areas and tests the speed of the mobile connections.

This quarter’s report collected more than 8 billion measurements from over 385,679 devices throughout a 90-day test period between the months of March and June. The analysis compares 4G LTE speed, 4G availability, and more, offered by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

Overall, average 4G download speeds have increased amongst all four carriers. Verizon and T-Mobile specifically, have surpassed 20Mbps for average 4G download speeds. Sprint and AT&T both trail closely behind at 14.46Mbps and 15.08Mbps, respectively.

While T-Mobile wins for 4G and 3G download speed, along with 4G upload speed, it’s still struggling with 4G latency. AT&T managed to win the award with an average response time of 54.1 milliseconds on its LTE networks — over 4ms since the last six months.

In OpenSignal’s last report, T-Mobile managed to beat Verizon for the top spot for 4G availability by half a percentage point. This time around, both carriers were tied for first place. But there was still some progress made — the report shows that T-Mobile’s 4G availability has increased by half a percentage point. This could be due to the fact that the carrier has been using low-frequency airwaves to expand its LTE reach. Verizon, on the other hand, has been highlighting its improvements via a new TV ad campaign.

Even though they didn’t manage to take the top two spots, AT&T and Sprint did see availability gains. AT&T’s availability score grew from 87 percent to 88.4 percent in six months. Sprint saw the biggest increase amongst the four carriers, rising two full percentage points to 87.7 percent.

Both carriers also experienced similar results for 4G speeds. While AT&T saw a decrease in the category after reintroducing unlimited plans last year, the carrier managed to grow its LTE download speed over 17 percent over the last year — bringing it to 15.1Mbps.

But the biggest year-over-year increase was from Sprint, who had a 48 percent jump bringing its LTE download connection to 14.5Mbps. If Sprint continues on the same path, it could jump to third place in OpenSignal’s next report.

While the report proves that T-Mobile is the fastest network as of right now, it’s clear Sprint has made some significant improvements. The advancements come only a few months after the carrier announced its agreement to merge with T-Mobile. The merger could mean an improvement in overall 5G wireless technology, which promises pervasive connectivity and faster speeds.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
Samsung A Moon For All Mankind
Mobile

Get your moon boots ready: Samsung’s new VR experience launches you into space

In New York City? For the next year, Samsung will let you simulate walking on the moon, thanks to the Gear VR, Galaxy S9 Plus, and a complicated harness system that was developed in partnership with NASA.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google surveillance report first half 2016 googlehq feat
Mobile

Fuchsia could eventually replace Android, but it's years away from doing so

Details have emerged about a new operating system Google's developers are working on dubbed Fuchsia OS. Here's everything we know about Google's mysterious new operating system so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Mobile

How to improve your Android privacy

If you have an Android device and you’re concerned about your privacy, then we have a few tips for you. Learn about the settings you can change to improve your Android privacy and safeguard your personal data.
Posted By Simon Hill
nokia 7 plus full review 8
Mobile

The Nokia X5 is a budget phone with a premium glass body and a notch

Nokia's busting back into the budget market with the Nokia X5, a cheap phone with a premium glass body, a notched display, and a dual-lens camera. Could this be released globally as the Nokia 5.1 Plus?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Mobile

Google’s $5.1 billion antitrust fine could mean the end of free Android

The European Commission has fined Google a record breaking $5.1 billion. The EU is accusing the company of severe antitrust infractions related to the search engine giant's handling of the Android ecosystem.
Posted By Mark Jansen
huawei talkband b5 news close
Wearables

Mad Huawei TalkBand is a Bluetooth earpiece worn in the ear, and on your wrist

Where should you store your Bluetooth earpiece when it's not in use. Huawei has the answer with the TalkBand B5, the latest in a line of models that combine the Bluetooth earpiece with a wrist-worn fitness tracker.
Posted By Andy Boxall
blackberry key2 back full
Mobile

BlackBerry dusts off oldest trick in the book to push new keyboard phone

BlackBerry has already teased it will release two new keyboard phones this year, and we may be just about to get the second. Leaks are hinting the phone will be called the BlackBerry Key2 Lite, which may cost less than the Key2 due to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Mobile

Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 will help your phone survive up to 15 drops before it shatters

Corning has finally taken the wraps off of the long-awaited Gorilla Glass 6 -- a glass that will be used to protect the next generation of smartphones -- which allows your phone to survive up to 15 drops before it breaks.
Posted By Christian de Looper