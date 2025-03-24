T-Mobile’s handing out free lines to its most loyal customers

T-Mobile has frustrated many customers by announcing price increases for long-time users. However, the company now offers a limited-time deal where specific customers can receive a free line. Before getting too excited, it’s important to review the details carefully.

As The Mobile Report reported over the weekend, the No. 3 carrier in the U.S. is offering a free line to customers who have been with the company since at least March 10, 2015.

To qualify, you must also have an eligible rate plan, maintain a multi-line account with at least two paid voice lines on a Family Plan, and have no more than one free or discounted line on your account One final requirement: you can’t finance a device on the free line.

Recently, T-Mobile announced a price increase for certain legacy customers. Customers were encouraged to switch to a new plan or change carriers to avoid this hike. This followed other price hikes announced last year.

The upcoming price increases will take effect on April 2. These adjustments will also affect legacy plans that were previously not impacted by the 2024 price hikes. The company attributes these increases to “rising costs.” However, those with a “Price Lock” guarantee will not be affected.

In 2025, T-Mobile had some positive developments. In January, an independent test concluded that it provides the most reliable network. In February, the company’s satellite-to-phone service became available to all customers. This service, developed in partnership with Starlink, allows users to send text messages—both person-to-person and in group chats—when they are in areas without cell tower coverage.