T-Mobile’s handing out free lines to its most loyal customers

By
T-Mobile
T-Mobile

T-Mobile has frustrated many customers by announcing price increases for long-time users. However, the company now offers a limited-time deal where specific customers can receive a free line. Before getting too excited, it’s important to review the details carefully.

As The Mobile Report reported over the weekend, the No. 3 carrier in the U.S. is offering a free line to customers who have been with the company since at least March 10, 2015.

To qualify, you must also have an eligible rate plan, maintain a multi-line account with at least two paid voice lines on a Family Plan, and have no more than one free or discounted line on your account One final requirement: you can’t finance a device on the free line.

Recently, T-Mobile announced a price increase for certain legacy customers. Customers were encouraged to switch to a new plan or change carriers to avoid this hike. This followed other price hikes announced last year.

The upcoming price increases will take effect on April 2. These adjustments will also affect legacy plans that were previously not impacted by the 2024 price hikes. The company attributes these increases to “rising costs.” However, those with a “Price Lock” guarantee will not be affected.

In 2025, T-Mobile had some positive developments. In January, an independent test concluded that it provides the most reliable network. In February, the company’s satellite-to-phone service became available to all customers. This service, developed in partnership with Starlink, allows users to send text messages—both person-to-person and in group chats—when they are in areas without cell tower coverage.

A person playing a game on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

In the U.S., the top carriers don't offer the same network performance. One carrier has significantly outperformed the others over the past six months, according to data collected in network and connectivity expert Ookla's latest "Speedtest Connectivity Report." The report, which covers data collected between July and December 2024, found that T-Mobile, the third-largest carrier in the U.S., has emerged as the clear leader in overall performance. The differences are striking.

Ookla reports that T-Mobile provides media download speeds 120% faster than its closest competitor, AT&T. Verizon, the largest carrier by subscriber count, ranked third. These speeds are enough for Ookla to conclude that T-Mobile offers the best mobile gaming experience.

Texting over T-Mobile direct-to-cell satellite network on a phone.

T-Mobile pledged to “end mobile dead zones” all the way back in 2022, thanks to a deal with SpaceX that would entail using Starlink satellites to enable communication across the entirety of the country. In September this year, the carrier successfully relayed a satellite-driven emergency alert to assess the service.

Now, T-Mobile seems ready for real testing.

Cell phone tower shooting off pink beams with a 5G logo next to it.

As we approach the new year, T-Mobile has announced significant updates to its 5G home and small business internet plans. The new plans start at $35 per month for customers who sign up for AutoPay and have a voice line. Overall, they are slightly less expensive than current plans.

First up is the T-Mobile Rely Internet plan that offers essential home Wi-Fi services at a competitive monthly rate backed by a Price Lock guarantee. The T-Mobile Amplified Internet plan provides faster internet speeds, along with advanced cybersecurity for home users or a mesh device for small business customers.

