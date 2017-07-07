Wear Tag Heuer’s Android Wear smartwatch, and look like a Kingsman agent

Why it matters to you If you've admired the style of the agents in the Kingsman movie, then you'll want one of these special edition Tag Heuer smartwatches, made to celebrate the sequel.

While top Mi6 secret agent James Bond wears an Omega Seamaster watch, Kingsman agents are going to sport Tag Heuer timepieces in the Kingsman: The Golden Circle movie, with one of them will being the Connected Modular 45 Android Wear watch. Fans wanting to mimic the suave style of stars Colin Firth and Taron Egerton have the chance to buy their own Kingsman special edition of the Connected Modular 45, if they have $3,650 spare to spend.

What’s special about the Kingsman edition of the watch? It’s more than just a flashy Android Wear watch face, thankfully. It will be instantly recognizable to those who are in the know due to the rose gold lugs on either side of the matte black body, which attach to one of two unique strap designs: A bright orange Alcantara leather version with a rubber back, and a brown leather sports strap. Flip the body over and a Kingsman logo is stamped on it, and it all comes in a large and impressive presentation box.

Don’t worry, Tag Heuer hasn’t forgotten to customize the watch face. The Kingsman face has the upturned K logo, while a blue, grey, and rose gold color scheme makes it really stand out. There are some cool touches, too, like the fun animation that happens every day at 10:10. We’re hoping this will be customizable, because what’s fun the first time, may not be fun every day for the rest of your life.

Apparently, the Connected 45 Modular, which will be worn by Kingsman agents in the film, will, “play a decisive role,” due to its water resistance and toughness. The new movie introduces agents from the “Statesman” branch, who will wear Tag Heuer’s Monaco Calibre 11 mechanical watches instead of the Android Wear watch.

Tag Heuer introduced the Connected 45 Modular earlier this year as a sequel to the Carrera Connected, the first Swiss-made Android Wear smartwatch. We found out just how accurate the statement about the Connected Modular 45 being a Swiss-made smartwatch is, when we spoke to Intel about collaborating with Tag Heuer during the Baselworld watch show in March.

Where can you get the Kingsman version of the Connected Modular 45? It’s exclusive to online fashion retailer Mr. Porter at the moment, and will be sold from July 6 at the high price of $3.650, or 3,100 British pounds, twice that of a normal Connected Modular 45. Don’t forget, the modular nature of this watch means you can swap parts around, and even change the body out for a mechanical version, giving it a considerably longer life than a standard Android Wear watch. Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be released in September.