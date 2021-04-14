TCL is expanding its phone lineup a little. The company has announced three new models in the TCL 20 series, including the new TCL 20 Pro, TCL 20L, and TCL 20L+. The new devices are built to offer premium specs at a low price, and continue the company’s focus on an excellent display experience through its NXTVISION tech.

Interested in the phones for yourself? Here’s everything you need to know about them.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro is at the top end of TCL’s new phone offerings. The device is built to offer a flagship experience at a cheaper price. It has a big display powered by the company’s self-built NXTVISION 2.0, along with a versatile camera and enough performance for most people.

TCL has been focusing heavily on its display tech over the past few years, and NXTVISION 2.0 is the culmination of that effort. The display on the TCL 20 Pro is 6.67 inches, and TCL says it uses artificial intelligence to adjust color, contrast, and sharpness for an ideal viewing experience.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Snapdragon 750G may not be as powerful as the likes of the Snapdragon 888, but it has proven itself as a solid lower-cost alternative.

The camera is built for versatility, too. The device has a quad camera setup, with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Unfortunately, there’s no telephoto camera here — that’s a feature that seems to be limited to more expensive phones. On the front of the device, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Under the hood, you’ll get some interesting tech. For example, TCL offers a feature called “True Flesh Tone,” which is says makes for more natural skin tones. It’s important to note that this is display tech, not camera tech — so you may get varied results when sharing your photos.

Powering the TCL 20 Pro is a 4,500mAh battery, which is relatively large, and should get the phone through at least a day of heavy use and into the next day. It’s also the first TCL phone to support wireless charging.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G ships with Android 11, and TCL says it will get two operating system updates. The TCL 20 Pro will be available starting April 15 in the U.K., Italy, and Portugal, for 549 British pounds (or equivalent). It will roll out to other markets in the coming weeks. The company says that the device will come to the U.S. and Canada in the summer.

TCL 20L and 20L+

The TCL 20L and 20L+ are on the other end of the spectrum from the TCL 20 Pro 5G. That’s to say they’re budget-minded phones that are built to offer solid features at a much lower price.

The devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and the 20L has either 4GB or 6GB of storage, while the 20L+ sticks to just 6GB. While the standard TCL 20L offers 128GB of storage, the TCL 20L+ doubles that to 256GB.

Both phones also have a quad camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera.

The devices may not offer TCL’s NXTVISION tech, but they still boast interesting display tech in the form of display polarization that aims to make them easier to see while wearing sunglasses and reduce eye strain.

The TCL 20L costs 229 pounds, while the TCL 20L+ is 269 pounds. They’re both available now in the U.K., Portugal, and Italy. The TCL 20S is a North America-specific model that’s almost identical to the 20L+, and will be available soon.

Editors' Recommendations