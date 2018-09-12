Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger returns and it’s $16 cheaper

Share

With more and more smartphones offering wireless charging capability, it’s no surprise that an increasing number of third-party firms are coming up with compatible devices to try to persuade you to part with your hard-earned cash.

Tesla, a company better known for electric cars than smartphone extras, recently launched its own wireless charger, but the $65 device soon sold out.

The good news for those who missed it the first time around is that it’s back on Tesla’s website. Even better, it’s available for the lower price of $49.

Now, if you’re one of the original buyers and you’re already bristling with anger at the sheer audacity of Tesla cutting the price in the space of just a couple of months and … well, take a deep breath and read on. The company promises it’s going to refund credit cards used for the earlier purchases to the tune of $16. So everything’s good.

Sleek and stylish, the charger is available in black and white flavors, and offers a standard 5W of output. To use it, you simply place your Qi-enabled phone on the wireless base, and then press and hold the power button for three seconds to begin the charging process.

The charger’s integrated USB-C cable and USB-A port means its 6,000 mAh battery can also power other mobile devices, and on the go, too.

While it’s true that there are plenty of cheaper wireless chargers on the market with higher output, maybe that Tesla logo will be too hard to resist for some. Digital Trends recently highlighted some of the best options on the market today, ranging in price from just $13 all the way up to $80. But be sure your phone supports wireless charging before you hit the order button.

Solutions do exist for phones without built-in support, with most options consisting of special attachments, cases, or stands that have the necessary components to transfer the energy.

Interested in Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger? You should probably act fast. The listing says that due to high demand, shipment is currently taking between three and four weeks, which, if you’re also waiting for one of the company’s cars to be delivered, should be easy enough to handle.