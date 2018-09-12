Digital Trends
Mobile

Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger returns and it’s $16 cheaper

Trevor Mogg
By
tesla wireless smartphone charger returns
Tesla

With more and more smartphones offering wireless charging capability, it’s no surprise that an increasing number of third-party firms are coming up with compatible devices to try to persuade you to part with your hard-earned cash.

Tesla, a company better known for electric cars than smartphone extras, recently launched its own wireless charger, but the $65 device soon sold out.

The good news for those who missed it the first time around is that it’s back on Tesla’s website. Even better, it’s available for the lower price of $49.

Now, if you’re one of the original buyers and you’re already bristling with anger at the sheer audacity of Tesla cutting the price in the space of just a couple of months and … well, take a deep breath and read on. The company promises it’s going to refund credit cards used for the earlier purchases to the tune of $16. So everything’s good.

Sleek and stylish, the charger is available in black and white flavors, and offers a standard 5W of output. To use it, you simply place your Qi-enabled phone on the wireless base, and then press and hold the power button for three seconds to begin the charging process.

The charger’s integrated USB-C cable and USB-A port means its 6,000 mAh battery can also power other mobile devices, and on the go, too.

While it’s true that there are plenty of cheaper wireless chargers on the market with higher output, maybe that Tesla logo will be too hard to resist for some. Digital Trends recently highlighted some of the best options on the market today, ranging in price from just $13 all the way up to $80. But be sure your phone supports wireless charging before you hit the order button.

Solutions do exist for phones without built-in support, with most options consisting of special attachments, cases, or stands that have the necessary components to transfer the energy.

Interested in Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger? You should probably act fast. The listing says that due to high demand, shipment is currently taking between three and four weeks, which, if you’re also waiting for one of the company’s cars to be delivered, should be easy enough to handle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about the T-Mobile and Sprint merger
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Gaming

Nvidia thinks 5G could give you a high-end PC gaming experience on the go

Nvidia believes that its GeForce Now subscription service, when used with 5G technology, could open the door for even more players to experience high-end PC performance on their own machines.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

We're just around the corner from Apple's fall event, where the company is expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple will unveil new iPhone devices and a new Apple Watch on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California -- and Digital Trends will be right there covering it for you. The annual September event will kick off at 10…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
How to turn off notifications in Android
Android Army

From Pie to Jelly Bean, here's how to turn off notifications in Android

If you're sick of spam Android notifications, then identify the apps responsible and get rid of them. We explain how to find offending apps and turn off notifications in Android, no matter what version you're running.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone x notch
Mobile

Apple is livestreaming its event on Twitter for the first time

Apple's annual fall event is finally almost here, and is set to be where Apple launches a new set of iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and maybe even new Mac computers. Here's how you can watch the event yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
qualcomm snapdragon 3100 news snapcdragon wear
Wearables

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip will finally make Google’s Wear OS competitive

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, designed expressly to power the next generation of smartwatches and wearable technology. At its heart is a tiny, clever new co-processor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone storage
Mobile

There’s no silver lining for iCloud users, and Apple needs to fix it

Apple has made few tweaks to its iPhone backup service, iCloud, in the last seven years since it was introduced. Still limited to a stingy 5GB with little option to configure, it’s time Apple made some changes.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

It looks like the LG V40 may have gained FCC certification

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best email apps for android 41179600 l
Mobile

How to install Flash on an Android phone or tablet

Miss the days of using Flash on your Android phone or tablet? Read this easy-to-follow guide on how to install it on devices running Android 4.1 or newer (and older versions too!).
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Leaked images show 6.1 inch iPhone Xr may come in 5 colors

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a bit of a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC pauses its review of T-Mobile-Sprint merger, says it needs more time

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra vs. Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick+ vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Computing

Verizon 5G Home promises gigabit internet speeds for as low as $50

Verizon is giving cable internet and Google Fiber a run for their money with its new 5G Home. Launching October 1 at $50 in select markets, 5G Home promises up to gigabit internet speeds and no data caps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
samsungs new opera house store is its biggest in the world samsung india 1
Mobile

Samsung’s new ‘Opera House’ store is its biggest in the world

Samsung has opened its biggest "mobile experience store" to date in a grand effort to promote its gadgets in the huge Indian market. The new store is in the city of Bengaluru, famous as the nation's tech capital.
Posted By Trevor Mogg