Samsung One UI 7 battery drain? There are possible fixes

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15, was one of the most anticipated software updates in years. Unfortunately, some users are now taking to Samsung’s forums and Reddit (via Android Headlines) to complain that the update is causing battery drain issues on some devices.

Specifically, users of devices like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have noted a significant decrease in battery life compared to before the update.

While it’s common for Android phones to use more power immediately after a significant update as they optimize in the background, this period usually lasts a few days. Some users suggest clearing the app cache in recovery mode and allowing up to two weeks for One UI 7 to learn usage patterns. If issues persist, a factory reset is also recommended as a more drastic measure that has reportedly helped some users.

One UI 7 officially launched on the Galaxy S25 series in January. Since then, it has been slowly released for older Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6, with wider availability for older models like the Galaxy S21 and S22 series following soon after. The One UI 7 development process was a slow one with numerous delays.

This update introduces a more intuitive and personalized experience with a simplified home screen, redesigned widgets, and a ‘Now Bar’ on the lock screen for real-time updates. Key enhancements include AI-driven features for writing, call transcription, and image creation, alongside improved accessibility options. The visual design has been refined with new colors, softer animations, and a blur effect to enhance information hierarchy.

Given that One UI 7 is a significant update, it’s possible that some bugs related to power consumption slipped through testing. Hopefully, Samsung will address these issues in a future software update.

