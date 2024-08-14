 Skip to main content
The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases: 8 to consider right now

By
google pixel 9 pro fold hands on 7
Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been released, and the first cases for the Pixel Fold's successor are now available. Although the current selection of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases is limited, it is expected to expand over time.

For now, here are the best cases available for Google’s latest foldable phone. This list will be updated as new cases are released.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case - Durable Protection - Slim Android Phone Case - Obsidian
Official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case
TORRO Phone Case Compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – Premium Leather Wallet Case with Stand Function and Card Slots - Black
Torro Wallet Case
Case-Mate Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case [12ft Drop Protection] [Wireless Charging] Tough Clear Phone Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - Anti-Yellowing, Anti Scratch Technology, Shockproof, Slim Fit
Case-Mate Case
Poetic Spartan Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, [Hinge Protection][Kickstand][Mil-Grade Protection] Full-Body Shockproof Protective Rugged Cover with Built-in Screen Protector, Metallic Gun Metal
Poetic Spartan Case
Thinborne Compatible with Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case, [600D Aramid Fiber] [Magnetic] [Ultra Thin] [Minimalist Style] [Carbon Fiber] - Black
Thinborne Carbon Fiber Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case (2024) [Anti-Yellowing] - Crystal Clear
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
X-level for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case, PU Leather Thin Slim Folding Phone Cover Soft Bumper Shockproof Protection Case for Pixel Fold - Black
X-level PU Leather Case
Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case 5G [Enhanced Ergonomic Design](2024) - Matte Black
Caseology Parallax Case
Official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold case.
Google

Official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case

Pros
  • "Official" case
  • Three color choices
  • Colors to match phone colors
Cons
  • Among the priciest cases

This premium case, available directly from Google, boasts a slim profile and comes in Obsidian and Porcelain color options to complement your new phone. An Aloe version will be exclusively available through the Google Store.

The case includes a microfiber lining and extra protection around important areas such as the hinge and camera bar. The case is compatible with wireless charging and is designed to enhance audio clarity.

Torro leather case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Torro

Torro Wallet Case

Pros
  • High-quality leather
  • Good price
  • Room for bank cards
  • Stand function
Cons
  • Only available in black

Multi-flexibility is the name of the game for this impressive case from Torro. It features top-grain premium leather and comes with three bank card slots, as well as a larger compartment for notes or cash. Inside, you’ll find a microfiber lining, and a magnetic side clasp ensures a secure closure. It also has a stand function for added convenience. If there's one drawback about this case, it's that it's only available in black leather (with red stitching).

Case-Mate Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold case
Case-Mate

Case-Mate Case

Pros
  • Supports wireless charging
  • 12-foot drop protection
  • Ultra-slim profile
Cons
  • Somewhat pricey

If you’re in need of a clear case for your new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, consider this one from Case-Mate. The somewhat pricey case features a seamless design, ultra-slim profile, and enhanced tactile buttons, making it a great choice to both showcase and protect your investment. The case offers 12-foot drop protection and is made from recyclable impact-absorbing materials that shield your phone from drops, bumps, dirt, and scratches. It is compatible with wireless (Qi) chargers for seamless charging.

Poetic Spartan case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Poetic

Poetic Spartan Case

Pros
  • Built-in kickstand and screen protector
  • Military-grade protection
  • Unique look
Cons
  • One color choice

Poetic’s Spartan case offers military-grade drop protection, along with impact and scratch resistance. It features a built-in kickstand and screen protector, providing both flexibility and added protection. The case is made with synthetic rubber and polycarbonate. It's only available in metallic gunmetal at launch, though.

Thinborne for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Thinborne

Thinborne Carbon Fiber Case

Pros
  • Aramid fiber
  • Just 0.4 inches thick
  • Designed for improved grip
Cons
  • One color option

Featuring lightweight aerospace-grade 600D Aramid fiber, this luxury case provides a clearer, finer weave and texture than a less expensive option. As a result, it offers an improved grip. With a built-in magnetic ring, the case supports MagSafe wireless charging. At only 0.4 inches thick, the case offers protection without adding bulk.

Spigen Hybrid case for the Google PIxel 9 Pro Fold.
Spigen

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros
  • Includes non-yellowing technology
  • Great way to show off your investment
  • Air cushion technology
Cons
  • Another somewhat pricey choice

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting, non-yellowing clarity, this Spigen case offers a lot. It features drop protection via air cushion technology and raised edges for screen and camera protection. It is also compatible with wireless charging. It promises quality craftsmanship and durability, but the price may be a concern for those seeking a more budget-friendly case.

X-Level case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
X-level

X-level PU Leather Case

Pros
  • Vintage leather design
  • Raised lip around camera and screen
  • Four different colors
Cons
  • Excellent price

This budget-friendly case features a vintage leather design and is made from rhino-textured PU leather, as well as soft, flexible TPU. It includes a patented lens frame and provides a 0.5mm raised lip around the camera and screen for added protection. The case supports wireless charging and helps guard against sweat, fingerprints, and scratches. It comes in black, blue, brown, and green.

Caseology case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Caseology

Caseology Parallax Case

Pros
  • Unique 3D Hexa Cube design
  • Focused on ergonomics
  • Textured TPU grip
Cons
  • Lacking in more serious protection

Featuring a unique 3D Hexa Cube Design, this budget-priced case provides enhanced ergonomics, along with a built-in textured TPU grip on both sides and raised bezels around the screen. It also includes a camera ring for added protection. Certified with military-grade protection, the case is compatible with wireless charging. It's not the most protective, though.

Bryan M. Wolfe
