The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been released, and the first cases for the Pixel Fold's successor are now available. Although the current selection of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases is limited, it is expected to expand over time.

For now, here are the best cases available for Google’s latest foldable phone. This list will be updated as new cases are released.

Official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case

Pros "Official" case

Three color choices

Colors to match phone colors Cons Among the priciest cases

This premium case, available directly from Google, boasts a slim profile and comes in Obsidian and Porcelain color options to complement your new phone. An Aloe version will be exclusively available through the Google Store.

The case includes a microfiber lining and extra protection around important areas such as the hinge and camera bar. The case is compatible with wireless charging and is designed to enhance audio clarity.

Official Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case

Torro Wallet Case

Pros High-quality leather

Good price

Room for bank cards

Stand function Cons Only available in black

Multi-flexibility is the name of the game for this impressive case from Torro. It features top-grain premium leather and comes with three bank card slots, as well as a larger compartment for notes or cash. Inside, you’ll find a microfiber lining, and a magnetic side clasp ensures a secure closure. It also has a stand function for added convenience. If there's one drawback about this case, it's that it's only available in black leather (with red stitching).

Torro Wallet Case More

Case-Mate Case

Pros Supports wireless charging

12-foot drop protection

Ultra-slim profile Cons Somewhat pricey

If you’re in need of a clear case for your new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, consider this one from Case-Mate. The somewhat pricey case features a seamless design, ultra-slim profile, and enhanced tactile buttons, making it a great choice to both showcase and protect your investment. The case offers 12-foot drop protection and is made from recyclable impact-absorbing materials that shield your phone from drops, bumps, dirt, and scratches. It is compatible with wireless (Qi) chargers for seamless charging.

Case-Mate Case More

Poetic Spartan Case

Pros Built-in kickstand and screen protector

Military-grade protection

Unique look Cons One color choice

Poetic’s Spartan case offers military-grade drop protection, along with impact and scratch resistance. It features a built-in kickstand and screen protector, providing both flexibility and added protection. The case is made with synthetic rubber and polycarbonate. It's only available in metallic gunmetal at launch, though.

Poetic Spartan Case More

Thinborne Carbon Fiber Case

Pros Aramid fiber

Just 0.4 inches thick

Designed for improved grip Cons One color option

Featuring lightweight aerospace-grade 600D Aramid fiber, this luxury case provides a clearer, finer weave and texture than a less expensive option. As a result, it offers an improved grip. With a built-in magnetic ring, the case supports MagSafe wireless charging. At only 0.4 inches thick, the case offers protection without adding bulk.

Thinborne Carbon Fiber Case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros Includes non-yellowing technology

Great way to show off your investment

Air cushion technology Cons Another somewhat pricey choice

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting, non-yellowing clarity, this Spigen case offers a lot. It features drop protection via air cushion technology and raised edges for screen and camera protection. It is also compatible with wireless charging. It promises quality craftsmanship and durability, but the price may be a concern for those seeking a more budget-friendly case.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case More

X-level PU Leather Case

Pros Vintage leather design

Raised lip around camera and screen

Four different colors Cons Excellent price

This budget-friendly case features a vintage leather design and is made from rhino-textured PU leather, as well as soft, flexible TPU. It includes a patented lens frame and provides a 0.5mm raised lip around the camera and screen for added protection. The case supports wireless charging and helps guard against sweat, fingerprints, and scratches. It comes in black, blue, brown, and green.

X-level PU Leather Case

Caseology Parallax Case

Pros Unique 3D Hexa Cube design

Focused on ergonomics

Textured TPU grip Cons Lacking in more serious protection

Featuring a unique 3D Hexa Cube Design, this budget-priced case provides enhanced ergonomics, along with a built-in textured TPU grip on both sides and raised bezels around the screen. It also includes a camera ring for added protection. Certified with military-grade protection, the case is compatible with wireless charging. It's not the most protective, though.