The best Motorola One Vision cases

The Motorola One Vision, part of the Android One family, is a recent addition to the line of smartphones under the Motorola One banner. The One series is distinctive for its pure Android interface and overall experience. The phone features an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio display with a camera cut-out for the selfie camera on the top left corner, a large display, an impressive dual-lens 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera, and a 3,500mAh battery, all for a moderate price. In addition to running a pure version of Android, Motorola guarantees the phone will be updated in a timely fashion. The bright, lightweight device is currently available in Europe, Asia, Latin American, Australia, and the Middle East, Canada, and Mexico, though it is not expected to be sold in the U.S. If you happen to have one of these devices, take good care of it by wrapping it in a protective case. Here are some of our favorites.

LuckyMi Moto One Vision Case

The LuckyMi case for the Moto One Vision sports a brushed texture design made of carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber that manages to look elegant and fashionable, while offering drop protection and a smooth grippy feel. It provides full edge protection but is also easy to clean and repels fingerprints. It comes in black, blue, and gray.

BestAlice for Motorola Moto One Vision

If you want your Moto One Vision covered from front to back, try the BestAlice case. Made of high-quality TPU, it features a non-slip grip with easy-to-press covered buttons and a rubberized inner gel material that fits comfortably around your phone to protect it from dust, dirt, scratches, and drops. The shock-absorbing design evenly distributes and circulates impact into the bumper for extra protection while the cover has a 360-degree rotating metal ring kickstand, which also works with magnetic car mounts. Spacious port and camera cutouts allow full access to all smartphone functions. A 0.3mm tempered glass screen protector measures 9H on the hardness scale and supports display clarity as well as an edge-to-edge shield.

J&D Case for Moto One Vision

The J&D case — a thin, hybrid double-layer TPU and polycarbonate cover — protects your phone from scratches and impact while providing full access to all phone functions. In addition to keeping your phone fully protected, the J&D is shockproof and scratch-resistant. It comes in black, blue, or rose gold.

KuGi Motorola One Vision Case

Despite its simple, thin, minimalist design of high-quality TPU, the KuGi Motorola One Vision Case is shockproof and scratch-resistant with raised bezels in thick corners to shield your phone from harm as you commute or do errands. The case’s raised lip edges protect the display screen and camera from scratches by covering every corner of your phone. Precision cutouts allow full access to all phone functions, including camera lens, headphone jack, speakerphone, microphone, and ports. The case is soft to the touch with a clear back.

Lifeepro Motorola One Vision Case

If you’re looking for a high-end case for your smartphone, the Lifeepro leather encases your phone and other small accessories in a compact, attractive wallet style enclosure. This durable case comes equipped with a personal card slot holder and even supports wireless charging. The convenient magnetic lock design keeps your phone safe from harm and has a kickstand for hands-free viewing. The book-style card holder case has precise cutouts, easy access to buttons and ports, and offers protection from fingerprints, scratches, dust, and impact. Its dual-layer soft TPU silicone and full-body cover comes in black, brown, dark brown, and red.

Anccer Moto One Vision Case

The Anceer case provides a hard, ultra-thin shell for your Moto One Vision phone, featuring precision cutouts that perfectly fit the buttons for easy access to all ports and controls. The smooth skin shield gives the case a luxurious look as well as protection from drops, impact, scratches, and other damage.

Ymhxcy Phone Case for Motorola One Vision

This protective case — thin and durable — combines dual-layer thermoplastic polyurethane and hardened polycarbonate to provide all the protection from drops and wear and tear that you need to keep your phone safe. The inside is lined with a spiderweb pattern and Air Cushion technology on all corners to assure shock-absorption. It has responsive button covers, precise cutouts, and a raised lip and camera bezel. It features a 360-degree rotating ring and a magnetic bracket rubber dual-layer shock bumper. Precise cutouts provide full access to ports, speakers, camera, and other features. An integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker.

