The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus screen protectors

For most smartphone owners, protecting their delicate handset with a case is a no-brainer. But many think twice about adding a screen protector, even though smartphone glass is the most fragile part of your handset, and the most expensive part to replace.

Screen protectors can go a long way to halt damage from sharp or hard objects in your purse or pocket and can help prevent shattering in case of drops or impact. While the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus sports scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass that naturally resists scrapes and cracks, it’s far from perfect. Substances such as sand on the beach can still damage your screen.

Look for two major types of screen protectors: Plastic film and tempered glass. Plastic film protectors look like sheets of plastic that you can attach to the front of your phone in either wet or dry application. They are inexpensive, and often come in packs of two or three, but provide minimal protection against drops. Tempered glass protectors are more popular and offer better resistance to scratches and drops. Tempered glass also mimics the tactile quality of your natural screen, which makes it more enjoyable to use. We pulled together some of our favorite S20 Plus screen protectors of both types.

If you’re interested in a case to go with that, have a look at our picks.

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector

The Spigen NeoFlex offers the best protection available for curved screens and edge-to-edge coverage with a clear view, without glare or rainbow effects. Its self-healing technology discourages scratches and fingerprints. The case-friendly Spigen is easy to install with a bubble-free application and one-stop wet installation.

Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Plus

The Zagg InvisibleShield may be a bit more expensive than most screen protectors, but isn’t your new Samsung S20 Plus worth it? The Zagg provides a glass-like surface with a glossy finish that rivals your phone’s screen. Its military-grade components offer high-end protection from impact. Even better, the screen features self-healing nano-memory technology complete with smart molecules to “heal” minor scratches and dings. It features advanced clarity in a glass-like surface for a clear view from any angle. The EZ Apply tabs let you easily and properly place the shield.

ESR Screen Protector

The ESR is designed to protect the entire screen of your Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, featuring rounded edges for comfortable handling. The tempered glass shield can withstand up to 11 pounds of pressure. The oil-repellent coating lets you easily wipe off fingerprints and grime. The package includes a cleaning kit and installation frame. Note that it is not compatible with the S20 Plus ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Tamoria Glass Screen Protector

The Tamoria, a 0.2mm ultra-thin 3D tempered glass screen protector, offers 3D full coverage that will not interfere with your phone’s touch response, as the screen protector is compatible with the phone’s fingerprint sensor. It features tempered glass-based anti-scratch, bubble-free, yellow-resistant coverage. It does that all without sacrificing clarity, and offers a high-definition clear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating to guard against sweat and fingerprint oil residue. It is case-friendly and easy to install. Just clean your phone screen with cleaning wipes, and drop the UV glue onto the middle of the screen. Place your screen protector precisely and it will be absorbed automatically.

MoKo Screen Protector

If you’re looking for a screen protector that allows for maximum transparency and clarity, while at the same time shielding your phone against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes look no further than the Moko. Fingerprint-free, bubble-free, and dust-free, the shield’s 3D coverage comes from a precise cutting technique that matches the contour and rounded edges of your Galaxy S20 Plus to minimize the possibility of damage from scratches or impact. It features 9H hardness to resist scratches by key, knife, and sharp objects.

Sintia Screen Protector

The Sintia, designed to precisely match the contours of your Galaxy S20 Plus, is made of ultra-clear TPU material that is scratch resistant to shield your phone from damage from sharp objects you may have in your pocket or purse. It is super clear, touch-sensitive, and just 0.2mm thick to maintain a natural touch experience. Laser-cut dimensions provide maximum protection for the screen. It also features easy installation with a self-adhesive design with no bubbles.

Caseology Film Screen Protector

Caseology offers a clear screen protector that allows for a transparent touch experience through a scratch-resistant coating featuring self-healing technology. It protects your phone’s glass from minor scratches, fingerprints, and smudges. The wet installation ensures a bubble-free surface with a quick and easy application and removal process. The package includes two films, four dust stickers, a cleaning cloth, a card, and a bottle of application spray.

