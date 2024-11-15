The Galaxy S25 may get the spec update it deserves

The Samsung Galaxy S25 looks set to come with an important upgrade over the Galaxy S24: more RAM. It may sound like a simple specification bump, but if a benchmark test is correct, an increase to 12GB for the base model is entirely possible. When the Galaxy S24 launched earlier this year, it came with 8GB of RAM on its entry-level model, which many didn’t consider to be a flagship specification that was in line with the phone’s status and price. The Galaxy S25 is apparently raising it from 8GB to 12GB, according to a report from GSMArena.

The additional RAM means your apps will run more smoothly, with fewer hiccups and less stuttering, but we shouldn’t get too excited yet. We’re not sure if Samsung is completely doing away with the 8GB option, and some of the more costly Galaxy S24 phones did come with 12GB of RAM. The benchmark hinting at a RAM upgrade could also be false as they can be faked, so take it with skepticism.

Samsung needs to increase its base RAM spec to compete with other big names like the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9, as the Pixel 9 has 12GB RAM and 128/256GB configuration options, According to another leak, the OnePlus 13 will have a 12GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration. What about the Galaxy S25’s processor accompanying the RAM? There has been a lot of back and forth over whether the Galaxy S25 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or a different Exynos chipset, and there are rumors and leaks to support both theories.

At least you can be relatively confident in the Galaxy S25’s colors. Those aren’t likely to change much at this point. Still, whether Samsung uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite or another chip, the Galaxy S25 will be a monster of a flagship that we can’t wait to get our hands on. The upcoming Galaxy S25 is expected to launch in January, although the exact date is a bit fuzzy. Possibly due to time zone differences, it could be the January 22 or 23.