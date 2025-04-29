 Skip to main content
The iPhone 17 might see a huge RAM upgrade

By
Alleged render of iPhone 17 air in silver color.
@zellzoi / x

We already expected the iPhone 17 to be a big step up, but a new rumor suggests it might be an even bigger technical leap than first thought. According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the entire series will use Apple Intelligence on a “large scale,” and every phone in the lineup, from the base iPhone 17 to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will have 12GB of RAM.

This leak corroborates earlier suggestions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, giving it even more credibility. Considering all current iPhones max out at 8GB of RAM, this represents a 33% jump — not something to scoff at. Digital Chat Station goes on to say the phones will use the TSMC A19 Pro, the most powerful chip in an iPhone yet. When you put all of that together, it’s likely the iPhone 17 lineup will be much faster than current models.

The iPhone 17 lineup is notable because it’s the first we expect to arrive with an “Air” model. The long-rumored iPhone 17 Air is expected to be particularly narrow, with some guesses placing it at just 5.1mm thick, with a large OLED panel and high refresh rate. If true, it would be the slimmest iPhone yet, and would ostensibly be lighter than other options.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Render
kanedacane tweets / X / kanedacane tweets

Now, the big question: how an increase in RAM and a new processor might affect price. While it isn’t clear what the final price of the iPhone 17 will be, we expect it to launch at around $799. That said, its price could be impacted by the ongoing trade war and the tariff situation. The economic factors can change a lot between now and the expected launch, so for now, this is all a guesstimate.

Earlier rumors have also suggested that supply chain issues could interfere with the iPhone 17’s availability, but assuming nothing goes too awry, the phone is expected to debut at Apple’s annual event in September 2025.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
