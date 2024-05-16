The new iPad Pro just surprised everyone

When a new iPad is released, it is common for organizations to conduct bend durability tests. Recently, JerryRigEverything, AppleTrack, and MobileReviewEh were the first to perform these tests on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). The results were positive, which is especially surprising given how thin both tablets are.

The two new iPad Pro models, introduced earlier this month, are the thinnest yet. The new 11-inch model has a depth of just 0.21 inches, compared to 0.23 inches for the 2022 model. Meanwhile, the 13-inch version is just 0.20 inches in depth, compared to 0.25 inches for the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The three testers noticed that the tablets held up well when bent, mainly when pressure was applied from the back. However, they also observed some vulnerability when the tablet was bent from the front. It’s evident that the metal rib running down the middle of the tablet has increased its rigidity. It also offers heat dissipation.

They also found that vertical bending was much more susceptible than horizontal bending, which makes sense given the charging ports at the bottom, and adds some structural weakness. The iPad Pro models always returned to their original shapes despite the bending. In addition, the cameras and touchscreen remained functional after each test. The tablet’s glass eventually shattered in extreme tests, but only when pushed to its absolute limit.

These iPad Pro models are thinner and lighter, which makes their performance in these tests even more impressive. The 11-inch model weighs just under a pound, compared to 1.03 pounds for the older version. Meanwhile, the new 13-inch model weighs 1.28 pounds, compared to 1.51 pounds for the older model.

It’s always helpful to see others perform tests on new iPads so we don’t have to. However, the average person will never intentionally bend their costly tablets like this. Regardless, it’s nice to see Apple find ways to make thinner iPads more durable than their predecessors.

The iPad Pro (2024) was introduced alongside the iPad Air (2024), Apple Pencil Pro, and an all-new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. All are now available to purchase.

