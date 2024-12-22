The next iOS 18 update is on its way. Here’s what we know

When iOS 18.2 released just over a week ago, it unlocked a lot of long-awaited features like Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and improvements to writing tools. Now it seems like another update could be just around the corner: version 18.2.1.

MacRumors found evidence of the update in their analytic logs, a source that has supposedly revealed quite a few iOS versions before release. Given that this is a minor update, it isn’t likely to come with new features or anything groundbreaking. Instead, it will most likely be targeted at bug fixes, although no specific problems have been named. You should expect this update to drop either in late December or early January, but a year-end release is more likely.

Recommended Videos

iOS 18.3 is also in development, with developers and beta testers putting the system through the motions. Given that it’s due to release in January, an update to the existing version of iOS — especially one likely meant to act as a hotfix instead of a major update — will probably release sooner rather than later.

Since the last update, iPhone 18.2 users have reported a few concerning bugs, including an uncomfortable amount of heat production. The new Apple Intelligence features put a strain on the iPhone’s hardware, so an update like this might include a way to reduce the load on older iPhones that aren’t equipped for it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Before Apple releases a software update, it’s tested internally on company devices. That way, developers are able to identify any potentially critical errors and correct them before the update goes live. Since 18.2.1 has appeared in analytics, it’s highly likely that it will release soon.