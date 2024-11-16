The Red Magic 10 Pro+ just absolutely crushed its benchmarks

The RedMagic 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ are just weeks away from release, but we’re still learning tasty little nuggets of information about both models. As a dedicated gaming phone, we expected it to be a powerful device, but according to a leaked benchmark scorecard, this thing is like Thanos with all five Infinity Stones. Supposedly.

AnTuTu 10 is a free benchmarking application for Android devices that lets you test the performance of the phone and the speed of its storage. The RedMagic 10 Pro+ scored an unbelievable 3102960 points, which puts it roughly in the 99% percentile for phones, according to GSMArena. While this score is promising, I’m not convinced; multiple AnTuTu benchmarks have been faked before, so I’ll reserve judgement until the phone is in my hands.

In fact, the score is actually a little bit below the previous numbers that the RedMagic 10 Pro+ earned. The benchmarks did reveal a few things we didn’t know, though. The RedMagic 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ both run the Snapdragon 8 Elite “Extreme Edition.” It has eight Oryon cores and sports an Adreno 830- GPU.

The RedMagic model used for the benchmark is the most powerful option available, sporting either 16GB or 24GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. This kind of storage is quite fast, but still slower than an NVMe drive.

The next models in the RedMagic lineup are scheduled to launch globally on December 3rd. Previous entries in the RedMagic line have been performed extremely well, and with new mobile-compatible games releasing on a regular basis, it’s a good time to be a gamer.