This great Wear OS smartwatch is suddenly a lot more attractive

By
A promotional image of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro in Slate Grey.
Mobvoi

Mobvoi has made the recently released TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro more interesting by adding a second color to its repertoire. The smartwatch now comes in a Slate finish, which, although still subtle, shows off the design far more than it does in the original (and a bit boring) Obsidian Black finish.

Based on the promotional images shared by Mobvoi, the good news is this isn’t just a different color strap, as the case itself has been given a matching new finish. It appears to have a similar gray/green color as the strap but with a matte polish to accentuate the lines. The bezel and crown forgo the color change and appear to have been polished to a shine. It helps show off the subtle redesign of the TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro’s looks far more so than the all-black look of the release version. The strap has the same ribbed inner texture and external design as before.

A promotional image of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro in Slate Grey.
Mobvoi

Once you’re past the color change, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro hasn’t changed, and that also means it hasn’t changed much over the TicWatch Pro 5. The standout feature of the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is still the dual-layer screen, with a 1.43-inch OLED showing Google’s Wear OS software and an LCD for always-on duties. This unusual setup means the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is very power efficient, and the battery lasted about four days on a single charge when we reviewed it.

The Essential Mode cuts out any superfluous power-hungry features for a claimed 45-day battery life if you really want to avoid the charger. Power is still delivered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, there’s a heart rate sensor on the back, GPS built in, and comprehensive sleep and exercise tracking. The 48mm case has 5ATM water resistance and meets the MIL-STD-810H toughness standards, and one of the more significant upgrades over the non-Enduro model is the addition of sapphire crystal over the screens for additional scratch resistance.

The new Slate Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch is available now through Mobvoi’s online store and Amazon for $350, which is the same price as the Obsidian Black version.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
