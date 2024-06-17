 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

TikTok is about to change forever

By
TikTok logo on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

No social media platform is safe from the AI craze, and TikTok is no exception to this rule. The company is introducing new AI-generated avatars for the use of content creators. The new tools build off the Symphony generative AI ad suite TikTok announced last month.

Using Symphony Digital Avatars, TikTok creators and brands will be able to create customizable avatars that include Symphony AI language dubbing for global translation.

Recommended Videos

“At TikTok, we aim to empower creators and propel their creativity to a global audience with the power of generative AI,” said Andy Yang, head of creative product at TikTok. “Symphony Digital Avatars unlock a new avenue for creators to scale their opportunities with brands globally. We aim to fuel the creator economy by investing in creative solutions that spark joy, imagination and action.”

Related
@tiktoknewsroom

Introducing Symphony Digital Avatars, to help creators and brands captivate global audiences and deliver impactful messages in an immersive and authentic way. Check out our Newsroom to learn more.

♬ original sound – TikTok Newsroom

There will be two types of Digital Avatars available for creators. The first, Stock Avatars, are pre-built avatars using paid actors licensed for commercial use. They’re available in diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and over 30 languages. The other is custom avatars, where creators can use their own likeness to create a multilingual avatar with their own brand IP.

There’s obviously an interesting accessibility angle here, with international TikToks able to access a more global audience. English-speaking TikToks may be able to access the market in China and vice versa. In a way, this could be a significant boost to diversity on the platform.

TikTok Symphony.
TikTok Symphony TikTok

On the other hand, it’s also easy to see malicious actors use Digital Avatars for less-savory purposes. AI-generated revenge porn has already become a big problem, so TikTok will need to have significant content moderation policies and oversight in place to help prevent this — which is something it doesn’t have the best track record of currently.

Finally, there’s the issue of how this is yet another layer between creators and their audiences. There’s definitely a loss of personal connection between creators and their audience as AI takes over a lot of the “physical” work that used to drive content creation. Regardless, it seems unlikely that the AI trend will stop any time soon, and for better or worse, TikTok will soon be filled with AI-generated digital avatars. We’re also likely to see similar features roll out to TikTok alternatives like Snapchat, Instagram Reels, and others.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
TikTok sues Montana in bid to overturn statewide app ban
TikTok icon illustration.

TikTok has sued Montana after it recently became the first state to sign a bill into law that will ban the popular app statewide from January 1 citing national security concerns linked to its Chinese owner.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in a statement. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

Read more
TikTok users sue to overturn Montana’s statewide ban of app
TikTok logo on an iPhone.

A group of TikTok users has sued the state of Montana in a bid to overturn its plan to ban the app from January 1, 2024.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday evening in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana just hours after Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law a bill banning the Chinese-owned app over concerns it could impact U.S. national security.

Read more
TikTok faces outright ban in first U.S. state
TikTok icon illustration.

TikTok received more bad news on Wednesday after Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law a bill banning the popular app from January 1, 2024.

While more than half of U.S. states have already issued TikTok bans on government-issued devices, Montana’s action against the Chinese-owned app is significant as it’s the first state to impose a total ban on the app.

Read more